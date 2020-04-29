All apartments in Fruitville
1132 Bacon Avenue.
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:18 PM

1132 Bacon Avenue

1132 Jakl Avenue · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1132 Jakl Avenue, Fruitville, FL 34232

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1699 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1132 Bacon Avenue have any available units?
1132 Bacon Avenue has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1132 Bacon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Bacon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Bacon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 Bacon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1132 Bacon Avenue offer parking?
No, 1132 Bacon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1132 Bacon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Bacon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Bacon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1132 Bacon Avenue has a pool.
Does 1132 Bacon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1132 Bacon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Bacon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Bacon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Bacon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 Bacon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

