/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
169 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fruitville, FL
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
$
51 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
27 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2327 Beneva Terrace
2327 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Terraces of Forest Lakes - Convenient mid-town location, 10 minutes from downtown Sarasota, located off of Beneva Rd. between Weber and Bahia Vista. Ground floor, two bedrooms, two baths, tile throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
335 BOBBY JONES ROAD
335 Bobby Jones Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
504 sqft
QUIET CUTE CONDO WITH GOLF COURSE VIEW. LARGE LANAI WITH GREAT OUTDOOR SPACE AND NEW DECK. ALL CERAMIC TILE, NO CARPET. QUEEN SIZE BED AND A SLEEP SOFA WITH DOUBLE BED IN LIVING ROOM. A SMALL PET MAY BE CONSIDERED WITH A PET FEE.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD
5120 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 Annual 1st Floor Furnished* condo in Heronmere section of The Meadows.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1386 Ranchero Drive
1386 Ranchero Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1796 sqft
Located just East of I-75, this single-family home sits on 6 acres of land, 3 acres available for your use. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a screened-in Lanai, an attached 2 car garage, and a very large, private pool.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5082 MARSH FIELD RD
5082 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
Pet-friendly! Newly refreshed, large 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with a beautiful golf-course and lake views. 2nd floor unit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5413 MYRTLE WOOD DRIVE
5413 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1596 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo in The Meadows. Comfortably furnished townhouse. Master bedroom on ground floor, two bedrooms upstairs. Internet, TV, electric, water provided. Two patios.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5018 MARSH FIELD RD
5018 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1191 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021: This generously-sized, 2nd-floor condo, offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in a generous floor plan! The kitchen offers solid-wood cabinets and newer appliances. The baths have also been nicely updated. Freshly painted throughout.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3938 Lemonwood Dr.
3938 Lemonwood Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3938 Lemonwood Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Fruitville
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
19 Units Available
Rosemary District
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,475
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
56 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,365
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
60 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
38 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,335
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
$
36 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,168
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,208
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
19 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
11 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
14 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FL