Apartment List
/
FL
/
fruitville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

170 Apartments for rent in Fruitville, FL with garage

Fruitville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5810 Covington Way
5810 Covington Way, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1470 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,470 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6002 MADRANO DRIVE
6002 Madrano Drive, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1652 sqft
This newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is available unfurnished for long term (12 month) rental.
Results within 1 mile of Fruitville
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lake Sarasota
1 Unit Available
6408 BIKINI ROAD
6408 Bikini Road, Lake Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1370 sqft
Stunningly, remodeled 3/2 POOL home with a LAKE VIEW, 2-CAR GARAGE, no deed restrictions, and a wood-burning STONE FIREPLACE!!! With wood cabinetry and granite counters throughout, this beautiful home has been renovated from top to bottom! Is

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW
2779 Ringwood Mdw, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Waiting for you is this 2 story furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo. Nestled in the Meadows this condo overlooks the golf course and green space both in the front and back and offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6428 BOXGROVE DRIVE
6428 Boxgrove Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1674 sqft
Solana Floorplan built in 2017. This roomy townhome feels more like a single-family home with an open concept eat-in kitchen, large family room, and casual dining area connected to a covered lanai that can be used for relaxing and dining al fresco.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2842 INDIANWOOD DRIVE
2842 Indianwood Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1530 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Doctors Hospital. Bright open kitchen, large living room, tiled throughout, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard, washer/dryer. Close to I75, beaches, downtown, shopping and public transportation. Pet friendly.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1353 OAK VIEW DRIVE
1353 Oak View Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Convenient to all UTC attractions; shopping, dining, walking, rowing, etc and not far from Siesta Key Beach and I-75.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
3316 HADFIELD GREENE
3316 Hadfield Greene, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1651 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife . This villa features an oversized great room and seating area .

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
6416 BOXGROVE DRIVE
6416 Boxgrove Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1568 sqft
All the conveniences of modern living in this bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4169 VALLARTA COURT
4169 Vallarta Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1404 sqft
**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ Fabulous VILLA for LONG TERM RENTAL in CASA del SOL within the Center Gate neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE
5209 Brookmeade Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1466 sqft
You'll love living in this stylish home! This home features rich laminate flooring as well as tile and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5232 EVERWOOD RUN
5232 Everwood Run, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2258 sqft
A large split-plan, turnkey-furnished pool home with amazing water-views awaits your seasonal visit.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
3415 Woodmont Drive
3415 Woodmont Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
$1700/month - 3 Bed / 2 Bath / 1 Car Garage Single-family Home in Desirable Colonial Gables. 3/2/1 home in sought-after Colonial Gables neighborhood. This home has a large, fully-fenced back yard and screened in lanai space.
Results within 5 miles of Fruitville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:57am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
43 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
62 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2858 Ashton Road
2858 Ashton Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,330
1855 sqft
4BR/3Bath/2-car Garage BRAND NEW! 2 MILES TO SIESTA!! Extensive upgrades throughout the home with quality construction. Large 20x20 porcelain tiles lead you into the great room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7623 CAMPUS COVE
7623 Campus Cv, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1406 sqft
Beautiful, brand new, never lived in, two bedrooms, two bath, dining /living room combination, open floor plan. Spectacular view of the lake, screen lanai to enjoy sunset. Tile floors throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fruitville, FL

Fruitville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Fruitville 2 BedroomsFruitville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFruitville 3 BedroomsFruitville Apartments with Balcony
Fruitville Apartments with GarageFruitville Apartments with ParkingFruitville Apartments with PoolFruitville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fruitville Cheap PlacesFruitville Dog Friendly ApartmentsFruitville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FL
Charlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa