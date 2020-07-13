/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
243 Apartments for rent in Fruitville, FL with pool
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5810 Covington Way
5810 Covington Way, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1470 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,470 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6002 MADRANO DRIVE
6002 Madrano Drive, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1652 sqft
This newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is available unfurnished for long term (12 month) rental. The home has been freshly painted and has a new upgraded carpet with a 6lbs pad installed throughout the second floor and stairs.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1132 Bacon Avenue
1132 Jakl Avenue, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1699 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E
1507 Napoli Drive, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1652 sqft
This Spanish/Mediterranean style townhome is 3 Bedrooms two and a half baths. It is located in San Palermo, a beautifully landscaped, maintenance free community with a clubhouse and a heated pool.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4438 N LAKE DRIVE
4438 North Lake Drive, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2095 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath pool home has a very open floor plan with lots of windows to drink in it's views. It is a perfect entertainment home with a beautifully landscaped front and backyard and a cozy fireplace in the living room.
Results within 1 mile of Fruitville
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
$
51 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
27 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56
5254 Wedgewood Lane, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1127 sqft
Seasonal/short term 2/2 condo in The Meadows - SEASONAL IN THE MEADOWS!! Comfortably furnished two bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor condo, has an unobstructed view of the golf course and ponds.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 Lalani Boulevard
3012 Lalani Boulevard, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1404 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,404 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1959 Toucan Way Unit 207
1959 Toucan Way, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Available August 1, 2020. Nice clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo with washer and dryer. Being located on the 2nd floor of this two story building will be nice and quiet.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4169 VALLARTA COURT
4169 Vallarta Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ Fabulous VILLA for LONG TERM RENTAL in CASA del SOL within the Center Gate neighborhood.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD
5120 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 Annual 1st Floor Furnished* condo in Heronmere section of The Meadows.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2949 Taywood Meadows
2949 Taywood Meadows, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1069 sqft
Nicely furnished 2BR/2B ground floor condo with beautiful views. The kitchen is light and bright with updated cabinetry. Master bedroom offers queen bed and guest bedroom has two twin beds. Washer/dryer included inside.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1359 Glendale Circle W
1359 Glendale Circle West, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
992 sqft
Bright Condo locate near Siesta Key - Your vacation rental is ready for you. This two bedroom Villa is located in the desirable and active 55 plus community of Forest Pines. Updated throughout with granite counters in kitchen and baths...
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
1386 Ranchero Drive
1386 Ranchero Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1796 sqft
Located just East of I-75, this single-family home sits on 6 acres of land, 3 acres available for your use. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a screened-in Lanai, an attached 2 car garage, and a very large, private pool.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
968 N. Beneva
968 North Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Rare find. Right on a Golf Course. 2 assigned parking spaces, Cable, Water and Pest Control included. Total renovation top to bottom.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lake Sarasota
6408 BIKINI ROAD
6408 Bikini Road, Lake Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1370 sqft
Stunningly, remodeled 3/2 POOL home with a LAKE VIEW, 2-CAR GARAGE, no deed restrictions, and a wood-burning STONE FIREPLACE!!! With wood cabinetry and granite counters throughout, this beautiful home has been renovated from top to bottom! Is
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4581 MORNINGSIDE
4581 Morningside, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
680 sqft
RENTAL OFF SEASON - SHORT TERM - from JUNE 10 TO OCTOBER 31, 2020 - The Meadows Golf & Country Club - Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo plus enclosed lanai - Ground Floor - just steps from swimming pool.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW
2779 Ringwood Mdw, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Waiting for you is this 2 story furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo. Nestled in the Meadows this condo overlooks the golf course and green space both in the front and back and offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5082 MARSH FIELD RD
5082 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
Pet-friendly! Newly refreshed, large 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with a beautiful golf-course and lake views. 2nd floor unit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5413 MYRTLE WOOD DRIVE
5413 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1596 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo in The Meadows. Comfortably furnished townhouse. Master bedroom on ground floor, two bedrooms upstairs. Internet, TV, electric, water provided. Two patios.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3316 HADFIELD GREENE
3316 Hadfield Greene, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1651 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife .
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3500 RICHWOOD LINK
3500 Richwood Link, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1308 sqft
Beautiful Heronmere Vacation Condo located in the heart of The Meadows with breathtaking views of pond and golf course. This end unit is located just across the street from local shopping and dining (The Village Shopping Center).
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FL