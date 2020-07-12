Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

231 Apartments for rent in Fruitville, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fruitville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5810 Covington Way
5810 Covington Way, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1470 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,470 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6002 MADRANO DRIVE
6002 Madrano Drive, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1652 sqft
This newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is available unfurnished for long term (12 month) rental. The home has been freshly painted and has a new upgraded carpet with a 6lbs pad installed throughout the second floor and stairs.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E
1507 Napoli Drive, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1652 sqft
This Spanish/Mediterranean style townhome is 3 Bedrooms two and a half baths. It is located in San Palermo, a beautifully landscaped, maintenance free community with a clubhouse and a heated pool.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4438 N LAKE DRIVE
4438 North Lake Drive, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2095 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath pool home has a very open floor plan with lots of windows to drink in it's views. It is a perfect entertainment home with a beautifully landscaped front and backyard and a cozy fireplace in the living room.
Results within 1 mile of Fruitville
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
27 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
$
51 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
1 Unit Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4169 VALLARTA COURT
4169 Vallarta Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ Fabulous VILLA for LONG TERM RENTAL in CASA del SOL within the Center Gate neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE
1381 Palmwood Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1723 sqft
Fantastic 3-bedrooms 2-bath home located in desirable Central Sarasota area! This beautiful home is located off Bahia Vista in the quaint neighborhood of Tamaron.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD
5120 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 Annual 1st Floor Furnished* condo in Heronmere section of The Meadows.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kensington Park
3760 DOVER DRIVE
3760 Dover Drive, Kensington Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1133 sqft
3 bedroom 1-1/2 bath home convenient to downtown, shopping and I-75. Vaulted ceilings, This home features laminate and tile flooring flooring, a screened porch, inside laundry room with washer dryer hookups and 1 car carport.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
1386 Ranchero Drive
1386 Ranchero Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1796 sqft
Located just East of I-75, this single-family home sits on 6 acres of land, 3 acres available for your use. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a screened-in Lanai, an attached 2 car garage, and a very large, private pool.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
968 N. Beneva
968 North Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Rare find. Right on a Golf Course. 2 assigned parking spaces, Cable, Water and Pest Control included. Total renovation top to bottom.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Sarasota
6408 BIKINI ROAD
6408 Bikini Road, Lake Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1370 sqft
Stunningly, remodeled 3/2 POOL home with a LAKE VIEW, 2-CAR GARAGE, no deed restrictions, and a wood-burning STONE FIREPLACE!!! With wood cabinetry and granite counters throughout, this beautiful home has been renovated from top to bottom! Is

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW
2779 Ringwood Mdw, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Waiting for you is this 2 story furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo. Nestled in the Meadows this condo overlooks the golf course and green space both in the front and back and offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5082 MARSH FIELD RD
5082 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
Pet-friendly! Newly refreshed, large 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with a beautiful golf-course and lake views. 2nd floor unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5413 MYRTLE WOOD DRIVE
5413 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1596 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo in The Meadows. Comfortably furnished townhouse. Master bedroom on ground floor, two bedrooms upstairs. Internet, TV, electric, water provided. Two patios.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3316 HADFIELD GREENE
3316 Hadfield Greene, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1651 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife .

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5232 EVERWOOD RUN
5232 Everwood Run, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2258 sqft
A large split-plan, turnkey-furnished pool home with amazing water-views awaits your seasonal visit.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5324 MYRTLE WOOD
5324 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
AVAILABLE FROM AUG 1 to DEC 31, 2020 - Nicely furnished-all utilities included-2 bedroom/2 bathroom ground floor villa- bright and spacious-vaulted ceilings-in The Meadows Golf & Country Club. Rent includes all utilities, cable, wireless internet.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
3415 Woodmont Drive
3415 Woodmont Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
$1700/month - 3 Bed / 2 Bath / 1 Car Garage Single-family Home in Desirable Colonial Gables. 3/2/1 home in sought-after Colonial Gables neighborhood. This home has a large, fully-fenced back yard and screened in lanai space.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3938 Lemonwood Dr.
3938 Lemonwood Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3938 Lemonwood Dr.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6633 Deering Circle
6633 Deering Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1864 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Lake Front Pool Home with Den/Study - Beautifully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Lakefront Pool Home with Den/Study located in Deerfield Subdivision, just east of I-75 off of Porter Road.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fruitville, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fruitville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

