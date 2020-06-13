Apartment List
/
FL
/
fruitville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fruitville, FL

Finding an apartment in Fruitville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1132 Bacon Avenue
1132 Jakl Avenue, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1699 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5909 SILVER SAGE WAY
5909 Silver Sage Way, Fruitville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2289 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful brand new single-family home located in the Gated Community of Garden Village! With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and almost 2,300 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Fruitville
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
$
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2327 Beneva Terrace
2327 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Terraces of Forest Lakes - Convenient mid-town location, 10 minutes from downtown Sarasota, located off of Beneva Rd. between Weber and Bahia Vista. Ground floor, two bedrooms, two baths, tile throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2333 Appaloosa Circle
2333 Appaloosa Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1643 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3812 Buckeye Circle
3812 Buckeye Circle, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1375 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5082 MARSH FIELD RD
5082 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
Pet-friendly! Newly refreshed, large 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with a beautiful golf-course and lake views. 2nd floor unit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD
5120 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1408 sqft
AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 Annual 1st Floor Furnished* condo in Heronmere section of The Meadows.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5413 MYRTLE WOOD DRIVE
5413 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1596 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo in The Meadows. Comfortably furnished townhouse. Master bedroom on ground floor, two bedrooms upstairs. Internet, TV, electric, water provided. Two patios.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2842 INDIANWOOD DRIVE
2842 Indianwood Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1530 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Doctors Hospital. Bright open kitchen, large living room, tiled throughout, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard, washer/dryer. Close to I75, beaches, downtown, shopping and public transportation. Pet friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
335 BOBBY JONES ROAD
335 Bobby Jones Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
504 sqft
QUIET CUTE CONDO WITH GOLF COURSE VIEW. LARGE LANAI WITH GREAT OUTDOOR SPACE AND NEW DECK. ALL CERAMIC TILE, NO CARPET. QUEEN SIZE BED AND A SLEEP SOFA WITH DOUBLE BED IN LIVING ROOM.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5018 MARSH FIELD RD
5018 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1191 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021: This generously-sized, 2nd-floor condo, offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in a generous floor plan! The kitchen offers solid-wood cabinets and newer appliances. The baths have also been nicely updated. Freshly painted throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Fruitville
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
14 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
24 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
36 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
43 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
62 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fruitville, FL

Finding an apartment in Fruitville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Fruitville 2 BedroomsFruitville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFruitville 3 BedroomsFruitville Apartments with Balcony
Fruitville Apartments with GarageFruitville Apartments with ParkingFruitville Apartments with PoolFruitville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fruitville Cheap PlacesFruitville Dog Friendly ApartmentsFruitville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FL
Charlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa