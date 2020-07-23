163 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fruitville, FL

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5529 Palmer Blvd.
5529 Palmer Boulevard, Fruitville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Annual 2 bed 2 bath - 2 bed 2 bath villa, featuring some nicely done renovations and private lani. Property features a large open courtyard with patio, table, and chairs for you to sit and enjoy a relaxing evening.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4225 PONDER AVENUE
4225 Ponder Avenue, Fruitville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
875 sqft
2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, very light and bright Duplex with high ceilings in living area. Eat-in kitchen, Washer and dryer included in living space. Water and Sewer as well as lawn care included in monthly rental.
Results within 1 mile of Fruitville
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
$
48 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
28 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1202 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
424 E CORNELIUS CIRCLE
424 East Cornelius Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
958 sqft
An absolute jewel-- This 2/2 single-family home with 1-car carport has been lovingly updated throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6633 Deering Circle
6633 Deering Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1864 sqft
Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Lake Front Pool Home w/ Den - Beautifully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Lakefront Pool Home with Den/Study located in Deerfield Subdivision, just east of I-75 off of Porter Road.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1359 Glendale Circle W
1359 Glendale Circle West, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
992 sqft
Bright Condo locate near Siesta Key - Your vacation rental is ready for you. This two bedroom Villa is located in the desirable and active 55 plus community of Forest Pines. Updated throughout with granite counters in kitchen and baths...

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2327 Beneva Terrace
2327 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Terraces of Forest Lakes - Convenient mid-town location, 10 minutes from downtown Sarasota, located off of Beneva Rd. between Weber and Bahia Vista. Ground floor, two bedrooms, two baths, tile throughout.

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4169 VALLARTA COURT
4169 Vallarta Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ Fabulous VILLA for LONG TERM RENTAL in CASA del SOL within the Center Gate neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD
5120 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 Annual 1st Floor Furnished* condo in Heronmere section of The Meadows.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2949 Taywood Meadows
2949 Taywood Meadows, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1069 sqft
Nicely furnished 2BR/2B ground floor condo with beautiful views. The kitchen is light and bright with updated cabinetry. Master bedroom offers queen bed and guest bedroom has two twin beds. Washer/dryer included inside.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3500 RICHWOOD LINK
3500 Richwood Link, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1308 sqft
Beautiful Heronmere Vacation Condo located in the heart of The Meadows with breathtaking views of pond and golf course. This end unit is located just across the street from local shopping and dining (The Village Shopping Center).

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5194 MARSH FIELD LANE
5194 Marsh Field Lane, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1444 sqft
Beautiful Heronmere Vacation Condo located in the heart of The Meadows with breathtaking views of golf course and pond.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5018 MARSH FIELD RD
5018 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1191 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021: This generously-sized, 2nd-floor condo, offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in a generous floor plan! The kitchen offers solid-wood cabinets and newer appliances. The baths have also been nicely updated. Freshly painted throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5211 WEDGEWOOD LN
5211 Wedgewood Lane, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1127 sqft
Available for 2021 season! Great upstairs unit in the Meadows overlooking the pool. Eat-in kitchen as well as a formal dining area. Tropical-inspired decor. Both bedrooms each have their own ensuite bath. Guest bedroom has a beach themed decor.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4541 LONGWATER CHASE
4541 Longwater Chase, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1108 sqft
SARASOTA @ LONGWATER CHASE Condominiums located in the MEADOWS Country Club. This pretty first floor two bedroom FURNISHED home is ready for your Vacation stay for One month or longer.
Results within 5 miles of Fruitville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
$
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
52 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 23 at 06:18 AM
15 Units Available
Rosemary District
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
29 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1248 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
14 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1114 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
12 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
19 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1180 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Fruitville, FL

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Fruitville offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Fruitville offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Fruitville. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

