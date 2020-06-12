/
3 bedroom apartments
171 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fruitville, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
6002 MADRANO DRIVE
6002 Madrano Drive, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1652 sqft
This newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is available unfurnished for long term (12 month) rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5810 Covington Way
5810 Covington Way, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1470 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,470 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1132 Bacon Avenue
1132 Jakl Avenue, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1699 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E
1507 Napoli Drive, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1652 sqft
This Spanish/Mediterranean style townhome is 3 Bedrooms two and a half baths. It is located in San Palermo, a beautifully landscaped, maintenance free community with a clubhouse and a heated pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5909 SILVER SAGE WAY
5909 Silver Sage Way, Fruitville, FL
Don't miss out on this beautiful brand new single-family home located in the Gated Community of Garden Village! With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and almost 2,300 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Fruitville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
4 Units Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
83 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 Lalani Boulevard
3012 Lalani Boulevard, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1404 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,404 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
1720 Oak Lakes Drive Available 06/13/20 The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa,
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2333 Appaloosa Circle
2333 Appaloosa Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1643 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3812 Buckeye Circle
3812 Buckeye Circle, Sarasota, FL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lake Sarasota
1 Unit Available
6408 BIKINI ROAD
6408 Bikini Road, Lake Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1370 sqft
Stunningly, remodeled 3/2 POOL home with a LAKE VIEW, 2-CAR GARAGE, no deed restrictions, and a wood-burning STONE FIREPLACE!!! With wood cabinetry and granite counters throughout, this beautiful home has been renovated from top to bottom! Is
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW
2779 Ringwood Mdw, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Waiting for you is this 2 story furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo. Nestled in the Meadows this condo overlooks the golf course and green space both in the front and back and offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
6428 BOXGROVE DRIVE
6428 Boxgrove Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1674 sqft
Solana Floorplan built in 2017. This roomy townhome feels more like a single-family home with an open concept eat-in kitchen, large family room, and casual dining area connected to a covered lanai that can be used for relaxing and dining al fresco.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5082 MARSH FIELD RD
5082 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
Pet-friendly! Newly refreshed, large 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with a beautiful golf-course and lake views. 2nd floor unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5413 MYRTLE WOOD DRIVE
5413 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1596 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo in The Meadows. Comfortably furnished townhouse. Master bedroom on ground floor, two bedrooms upstairs. Internet, TV, electric, water provided. Two patios.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2842 INDIANWOOD DRIVE
2842 Indianwood Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Doctors Hospital. Bright open kitchen, large living room, tiled throughout, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard, washer/dryer. Close to I75, beaches, downtown, shopping and public transportation. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1353 OAK VIEW DRIVE
1353 Oak View Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Convenient to all UTC attractions; shopping, dining, walking, rowing, etc and not far from Siesta Key Beach and I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
3316 HADFIELD GREENE
3316 Hadfield Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1651 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife . This villa features an oversized great room and seating area .
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6416 BOXGROVE DRIVE
6416 Boxgrove Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1568 sqft
All the conveniences of modern living in this bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE
5209 Brookmeade Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1466 sqft
You'll love living in this stylish home! This home features rich laminate flooring as well as tile and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1968 TOUCAN WAY
1968 Toucan Way, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1385 sqft
GROUND FLOOR, MOVE IN READY. OWNER WILL CONSIDER A 9 MONTH LEASE. Spacious 3 bedroom two bath condominium. Quartz counters in the kitchen and baths with stainless steel appliance.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5232 EVERWOOD RUN
5232 Everwood Run, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2258 sqft
A large split-plan, turnkey-furnished pool home with amazing water-views awaits your seasonal visit.
