Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

9105 El Caro Ln, Champions Gate, Fl in the sub division STONEYBROOK SOUTH PH 1 is a single family home that contains 3,339 sq ft on a 6,098 square foot lot and was built in 2013. It features 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, two car garage, floors tile and carpet. This house is located near the golf course. Nearby schools include Four Corners Charter Middle School and Ridgeview Global Studies Academy. Nearby restaurants and Bahama Bay Resort.