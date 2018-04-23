8879 Qin Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access

This Stunning 8 bedroom 6 bathroom fully furnished property is located in the popular resort of Windsor at Westside in Kissimmee. Boasting over 4000 sq ft this is an executive home overlooking the conservation area and has a spacious and semi private pool deck and lanai. The home has a modern and open floor plan with a master ensuite down along with a second bedroom and guest bathroom. Upstairs there is a huge landing area that is currently set up as a play area with a bar area. There are 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms upstairs. There are 3 master ensuite bedrooms in this home. !2month lease and no airbnb or subletting or leasing is allowed.