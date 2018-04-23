8879 Qin Loop

This Stunning 8 bedroom 6 bathroom fully furnished property is located in the popular resort of Windsor at Westside in Kissimmee. Boasting over 4000 sq ft this is an executive home overlooking the conservation area and has a spacious and semi private pool deck and lanai. The home has a modern and open floor plan with a master ensuite down along with a second bedroom and guest bathroom. Upstairs there is a huge landing area that is currently set up as a play area with a bar area. There are 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms upstairs. There are 3 master ensuite bedrooms in this home. !2month lease and no airbnb or subletting or leasing is allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
