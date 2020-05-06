All apartments in Four Corners
8820 DUNES COURT
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

8820 DUNES COURT

8820 Dunes Court · (407) 832-4888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8820 Dunes Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 104 · Avail. now

$999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
ground floor one bedroom one bath with pond view. No carpet !! washer and dryer supplied . Great Location! Close to Disney World! Resort-Style Community. Gated community. . Move-in August 1st. The condo just off of Hwy 192. Near shopping, Restaurants and of course the THEME PARKS. With Quick Access To I-4, US-27 And the 429 and Located On The Bus Line. Community has many features, including WI FI, Water trash pick up, ID Card only access to facilities, playground, Large Clubhouse, Resort-style heated Pool, fitness facility, tennis , basket ball, volley ball courts. car wash, golf cage. No pets in this condo please. Legacy Dunes has a no smoking policy in all of the common areas. Smoking is not permitted inside or outside and of the common area buildings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 DUNES COURT have any available units?
8820 DUNES COURT has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8820 DUNES COURT have?
Some of 8820 DUNES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8820 DUNES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8820 DUNES COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 DUNES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8820 DUNES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8820 DUNES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8820 DUNES COURT does offer parking.
Does 8820 DUNES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8820 DUNES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 DUNES COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8820 DUNES COURT has a pool.
Does 8820 DUNES COURT have accessible units?
No, 8820 DUNES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 DUNES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8820 DUNES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8820 DUNES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8820 DUNES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
