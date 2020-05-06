8820 DUNES COURT

Amenities

ground floor one bedroom one bath with pond view. No carpet !! washer and dryer supplied . Great Location! Close to Disney World! Resort-Style Community. Gated community. . Move-in August 1st. The condo just off of Hwy 192. Near shopping, Restaurants and of course the THEME PARKS. With Quick Access To I-4, US-27 And the 429 and Located On The Bus Line. Community has many features, including WI FI, Water trash pick up, ID Card only access to facilities, playground, Large Clubhouse, Resort-style heated Pool, fitness facility, tennis , basket ball, volley ball courts. car wash, golf cage. No pets in this condo please. Legacy Dunes has a no smoking policy in all of the common areas. Smoking is not permitted inside or outside and of the common area buildings.