8705 Eton Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spectacular home with big lot in a Cul de Sac. This 4 bedroom home has many features to love. Enjoy the open kitchen and living room area. Vaulted ceilings with large eat in kitchen. Granite countertop and updated cabinets. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Upstairs bedroom also has a en suite bathroom. Total of 3 full baths and one half bath. Backyard is spacious and fully fenced with a screened in patio and a sparkling pool. Two car garage and washer & dryer included.

This fantastic location has many amenities near by: Schools, daycare, supermarkets, banks, plus more.

***Pet Friendly*** No smoking