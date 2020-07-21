8705 Eton Ct

Amenities
Spectacular home with big lot in a Cul de Sac. This 4 bedroom home has many features to love. Enjoy the open kitchen and living room area. Vaulted ceilings with large eat in kitchen. Granite countertop and updated cabinets. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Upstairs bedroom also has a en suite bathroom. Total of 3 full baths and one half bath. Backyard is spacious and fully fenced with a screened in patio and a sparkling pool. Two car garage and washer & dryer included.
This fantastic location has many amenities near by: Schools, daycare, supermarkets, banks, plus more.
***Pet Friendly*** No smoking