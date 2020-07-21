All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated August 25 2019

8705 Eton Ct

8705 Eton Court · No Longer Available
Location

8705 Eton Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Spectacular home with big lot in a Cul de Sac. This 4 bedroom home has many features to love. Enjoy the open kitchen and living room area. Vaulted ceilings with large eat in kitchen. Granite countertop and updated cabinets. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Upstairs bedroom also has a en suite bathroom. Total of 3 full baths and one half bath. Backyard is spacious and fully fenced with a screened in patio and a sparkling pool. Two car garage and washer & dryer included.
This fantastic location has many amenities near by: Schools, daycare, supermarkets, banks, plus more.
***Pet Friendly*** No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8705 Eton Ct have any available units?
8705 Eton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8705 Eton Ct have?
Some of 8705 Eton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8705 Eton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8705 Eton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8705 Eton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8705 Eton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8705 Eton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8705 Eton Ct offers parking.
Does 8705 Eton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8705 Eton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8705 Eton Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8705 Eton Ct has a pool.
Does 8705 Eton Ct have accessible units?
No, 8705 Eton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8705 Eton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8705 Eton Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8705 Eton Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8705 Eton Ct has units with air conditioning.
