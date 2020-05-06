8520 LA ISLA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room

Carefree living at it’s best, come enjoy resort style amenities year round – RENT INCLUDE CABLE, BROADBAND INTERNET/WiFi, Pool maintenance, ground maintenance, exterior pest control and full access to Clubhouse and amenities. The largest pool home in the resort style gated Emerald Island community. Fully furnished and tastefully decorated home with heated pool/spa. This home offers 7 bedrooms, a bonus theatre room that can be used as 8th bedroom. 6 full baths, open floor plan, tile floors, neutral décor, fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances. 2 huge master suites with garden tub and separate shower. Large pool deck is perfect place for entertaining guests. The community offers 24hr guard gated entry, a clubhouse, resort style pool, tiki bar as well as fitness center. Schedule your showing today...