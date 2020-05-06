All apartments in Four Corners
8520 LA ISLA DRIVE
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:55 AM

8520 LA ISLA DRIVE

8520 La Isla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8520 La Isla Drive, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Carefree living at it’s best, come enjoy resort style amenities year round – RENT INCLUDE CABLE, BROADBAND INTERNET/WiFi, Pool maintenance, ground maintenance, exterior pest control and full access to Clubhouse and amenities. The largest pool home in the resort style gated Emerald Island community. Fully furnished and tastefully decorated home with heated pool/spa. This home offers 7 bedrooms, a bonus theatre room that can be used as 8th bedroom. 6 full baths, open floor plan, tile floors, neutral décor, fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances. 2 huge master suites with garden tub and separate shower. Large pool deck is perfect place for entertaining guests. The community offers 24hr guard gated entry, a clubhouse, resort style pool, tiki bar as well as fitness center. Schedule your showing today...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE have any available units?
8520 LA ISLA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE have?
Some of 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8520 LA ISLA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8520 LA ISLA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
