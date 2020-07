Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 bedroom 3 bath pool home with living dining combo, 2 en suites and 2 bedrooms with shared bath. Master Bedroom is located at the rear of the property off of the family room with sliding door access to the screened in pool. NO PETS ALLOWED.