Four Corners, FL
7812 BEECHFIELD STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

7812 BEECHFIELD STREET

7812 Beechfield Street · (407) 898-4800
Location

7812 Beechfield Street, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2812 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 6 bedroom home with full furnisded in Windsor Hills Resort. A gorgeous Resort just 2 miles to Disney world , New fresh paint on the whole exterior of the house. Upstair new carpet all round.Downstair tile floor recently installed. Brand new A/C unit just installed.This home features upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Screened in pool and spa with shaded lanai with brick paved patio. Sparkling pool is south facing and receives maximum sun all day, perfect for tanning and keeping the water warm. Windsor Hills Resort is loaded with amenities like tennis courts, basketball, playgrounds, gorgeous clubhouse features fitness room, arcade, theater, lagoon pool and waterslide.Close to shopping centers, and the famous Restaurant Row. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity! A fantastic home in a fantastic Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET have any available units?
7812 BEECHFIELD STREET has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET have?
Some of 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7812 BEECHFIELD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET offers parking.
Does 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET has a pool.
Does 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7812 BEECHFIELD STREET has units with air conditioning.
