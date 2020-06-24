7812 BEECHFIELD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Beautiful 6 bedroom home with full furnisded in Windsor Hills Resort. A gorgeous Resort just 2 miles to Disney world , New fresh paint on the whole exterior of the house. Upstair new carpet all round.Downstair tile floor recently installed. Brand new A/C unit just installed.This home features upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Screened in pool and spa with shaded lanai with brick paved patio. Sparkling pool is south facing and receives maximum sun all day, perfect for tanning and keeping the water warm. Windsor Hills Resort is loaded with amenities like tennis courts, basketball, playgrounds, gorgeous clubhouse features fitness room, arcade, theater, lagoon pool and waterslide.Close to shopping centers, and the famous Restaurant Row. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity! A fantastic home in a fantastic Resort.