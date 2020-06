Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

POOL AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!!! Unfurnished 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, 2 car garage, screened in pool and almost 1900 sq ft remodeled home in a corner lot! Spacious living area and bedrooms with brand new laminate flooring, guest bath remodeled. Centrally located in West Kissimmee, close to attractions, major highways and easy access to Orlando or Tampa.

12 Month Lease

$75 Application Fee

$125 Lease Doc Fee(Once application is approved)

$5 Monthly technology fee

Sorry, no pets