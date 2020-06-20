All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N

7704 Indian Ridge Trail North · No Longer Available
Location

7704 Indian Ridge Trail North, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
4 Bedroom Single Family Home in the Indian Ridge Subdivision just minutes from Walt Disney World. Large backyard and screened in Florida
Room perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. Open floor plan living space with Living Room/ Kitchen combo with breakfast area, large windows
letting in tons of natural light, Formal Dining Room and Formal Living Room. Kitchen is equipped with everything you would need. Master
Bedroom with 2 large walk in closet and huge Bathroom with Garden soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity. 3 Additional bedrooms.
This home come fully furnished except for a bed in the 4th Bedroom and Breakfast room table. Lawn Care included. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N have any available units?
7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N have?
Some of 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N currently offering any rent specials?
7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N pet-friendly?
No, 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N offer parking?
Yes, 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N does offer parking.
Does 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N have a pool?
No, 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N does not have a pool.
Does 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N have accessible units?
No, 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N has units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N has units with air conditioning.
