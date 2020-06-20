7704 INDIAN RIDGE TRAIL N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

4 Bedroom Single Family Home in the Indian Ridge Subdivision just minutes from Walt Disney World. Large backyard and screened in Florida

Room perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. Open floor plan living space with Living Room/ Kitchen combo with breakfast area, large windows

letting in tons of natural light, Formal Dining Room and Formal Living Room. Kitchen is equipped with everything you would need. Master

Bedroom with 2 large walk in closet and huge Bathroom with Garden soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity. 3 Additional bedrooms.

This home come fully furnished except for a bed in the 4th Bedroom and Breakfast room table. Lawn Care included. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.