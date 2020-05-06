All apartments in Four Corners
7606 LONG ISLAND DRIVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:42 AM

7606 LONG ISLAND DRIVE

7606 Long Island Drive · (407) 923-0797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7606 Long Island Drive, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7606 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
internet access
Beautiful Gated Community, 2.5 miles from Walt Disney World, close to major highways I4 and Hwy 192 which offer a plethora of shopping, dining, attractions, resorts, and a new neighborhood Walmart. BRAND NEW neutral color paint throughout. The flooring consists of tile in the wet and living areas and beige carpet throughout 2nd floor and bedrooms. Spacious living room that opens to the kitchen. 2 bedrooms are on the second floor and 1 on the 1st floor. Sizable master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Community offers a community pool and playground. *** NEW *** Rent now included Spectrum TV select and standard Internet service. Comes with washer and dryer as a convenience item only. Owner will not fix or replace. There is no garage.

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

