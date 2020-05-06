7606 LONG ISLAND DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool playground microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool internet access

Beautiful Gated Community, 2.5 miles from Walt Disney World, close to major highways I4 and Hwy 192 which offer a plethora of shopping, dining, attractions, resorts, and a new neighborhood Walmart. BRAND NEW neutral color paint throughout. The flooring consists of tile in the wet and living areas and beige carpet throughout 2nd floor and bedrooms. Spacious living room that opens to the kitchen. 2 bedrooms are on the second floor and 1 on the 1st floor. Sizable master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Community offers a community pool and playground. *** NEW *** Rent now included Spectrum TV select and standard Internet service. Comes with washer and dryer as a convenience item only. Owner will not fix or replace. There is no garage.



This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.