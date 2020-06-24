3158 SUN LAKE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave furnished range refrigerator

Great location within a hidden small gated condominium community. Condo comes fully furnished, turnkey including TV's. Open floor plan with living-room & dining room open to Kitchen. Plenty of storage within the unit. One bedroom near the front of the unit with the Master and 2nd Bedroom at the back of the condo. Both the Master and 2nd Bedroom having sliding glass doors leading to the screened lanai spanning the entire back of the unit backing up to wooded area. Public transportation near. Attractions are very close.