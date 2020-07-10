2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool internet access tennis court

You will fall in love with this 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms single family with a bonus room home. This house is fully furnished and features a good taste decor. The kitchen is fully equipped with cooking utensils, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer. The spacious mezzanine can be used as a bonus room, and features a sofa bed and a large flat screen TV. It's the ideal place to gather kids to watch cartoons play video games or use the wireless internet connection.