Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD
Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD

2969 Buccaneer Palm Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2969 Buccaneer Palm Rd, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
tennis court
You will fall in love with this 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms single family with a bonus room home. This house is fully furnished and features a good taste decor. The kitchen is fully equipped with cooking utensils, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer. The spacious mezzanine can be used as a bonus room, and features a sofa bed and a large flat screen TV. It's the ideal place to gather kids to watch cartoons play video games or use the wireless internet connection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD have any available units?
2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD have?
Some of 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD currently offering any rent specials?
2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD pet-friendly?
No, 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD offer parking?
No, 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD does not offer parking.
Does 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD have a pool?
Yes, 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD has a pool.
Does 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD have accessible units?
No, 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2969 BUCCANEER PALM RD does not have units with air conditioning.

