2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE

Amenities
Brand new beautiful SMART home! No rear neighbors!! One story home, just built in the new community of Murano at Westside. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Open floor plan, kitchen has modern cabinets, granite counters tops throughout the home. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and large shower. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room. Washer and Dryer will be added if tenant needs. Tile in all the wet areas, carpet in bedrooms only, huge island for entertaining, and all located in the Kissimmee Westside. Close to Disney, Universal, Celebration, restaurants, schools and shopping!!