2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new beautiful SMART home! No rear neighbors!! One story home, just built in the new community of Murano at Westside. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Open floor plan, kitchen has modern cabinets, granite counters tops throughout the home. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and large shower. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room. Washer and Dryer will be added if tenant needs. Tile in all the wet areas, carpet in bedrooms only, huge island for entertaining, and all located in the Kissimmee Westside. Close to Disney, Universal, Celebration, restaurants, schools and shopping!!