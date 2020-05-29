All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE

2472 White Poppy Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2472 White Poppy Dr, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new beautiful SMART home! No rear neighbors!! One story home, just built in the new community of Murano at Westside. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Open floor plan, kitchen has modern cabinets, granite counters tops throughout the home. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and large shower. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room. Washer and Dryer will be added if tenant needs. Tile in all the wet areas, carpet in bedrooms only, huge island for entertaining, and all located in the Kissimmee Westside. Close to Disney, Universal, Celebration, restaurants, schools and shopping!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE have any available units?
2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE have?
Some of 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2472 WHITE POPPY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College