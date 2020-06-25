All apartments in Four Corners
2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY

2303 Butterfly Palm Way · No Longer Available
Location

2303 Butterfly Palm Way, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Windsor Palms close to the community pool and tennis courts! This condo is tastefully decorated, fully furnished and includes free internet & basic cable. Windsor Palms is a meticulous maintained 24 hour guard gated community located 5 minutes from Disney and minutes from everything. Windsor Palms amenities include: Clubhouse, heated pool and hot tub, kid pool, on site store, pool bar, fitness center, game room, movie theater, tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, business center, BBQ and picnic area, playground and much more. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have any available units?
2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have?
Some of 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY offer parking?
No, 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY has a pool.
Does 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have accessible units?
No, 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2303 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
