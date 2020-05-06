1905 MAJORCA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage internet access

FULLY & PROFESSIONALLY FURNISHED READY TO MOVE-IN. Just bring your suit case to this 5BED 4.5 BATH townhouse is extremely amazing and luxurious. It has two floors, modern theme rooms very comfortable. It will provide a magical experience at home. The furniture and decoration align with colors and design. The kitchen and living rooms are very bright, ventilated and completely cozy to welcome friends and family at any time. It has a private pool which can offer you more comfort and privacy. This property is perfect for the family seeking sophistication, quality life and well being. Located at gated community Windsor at Westside Phase 1, with 3 minutes walking distance to the amenities center which has a nice water park, restaurant, fitness center, lazy river, playground and much more. Rent includes pool maintenance, high speed internet, cable tv, exterior maintenance including lawn care and free access to the amenity center. Come see it today!