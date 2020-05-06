All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:34 PM

1905 MAJORCA DR

1905 Majorca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Majorca Drive, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
FULLY & PROFESSIONALLY FURNISHED READY TO MOVE-IN. Just bring your suit case to this 5BED 4.5 BATH townhouse is extremely amazing and luxurious. It has two floors, modern theme rooms very comfortable. It will provide a magical experience at home. The furniture and decoration align with colors and design. The kitchen and living rooms are very bright, ventilated and completely cozy to welcome friends and family at any time. It has a private pool which can offer you more comfort and privacy. This property is perfect for the family seeking sophistication, quality life and well being. Located at gated community Windsor at Westside Phase 1, with 3 minutes walking distance to the amenities center which has a nice water park, restaurant, fitness center, lazy river, playground and much more. Rent includes pool maintenance, high speed internet, cable tv, exterior maintenance including lawn care and free access to the amenity center. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 MAJORCA DR have any available units?
1905 MAJORCA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1905 MAJORCA DR have?
Some of 1905 MAJORCA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 MAJORCA DR currently offering any rent specials?
1905 MAJORCA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 MAJORCA DR pet-friendly?
No, 1905 MAJORCA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1905 MAJORCA DR offer parking?
Yes, 1905 MAJORCA DR offers parking.
Does 1905 MAJORCA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 MAJORCA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 MAJORCA DR have a pool?
Yes, 1905 MAJORCA DR has a pool.
Does 1905 MAJORCA DR have accessible units?
No, 1905 MAJORCA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 MAJORCA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 MAJORCA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 MAJORCA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 MAJORCA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
