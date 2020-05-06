1655 Retreat Cir

Amenities
NEW, beautifully and professionally decorated, fully furnished townhome in The Retreat at Serenity, with a private heated pool and screened lanai. Features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. King suite with balcony, two twin beds suite upstairs both with walk-in closets and Queen suite downstairs. 4 Smart TV in every room. New washer/dryer. Modern open kitchen and spacious living room. Great location close to everything and a few minutes from Disney World. The clubhouse features a fitness center, game room, heated swimming pool, and playground. One assigned parking with plenty of guest parking. Limited showings to pre-qualified tenants due to the pandemic. Quick approval and ready to move in. Just bring your suitcase. 1-year lease only. Pool maintenance and water included.