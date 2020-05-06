1655 Retreat Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool guest parking new construction

NEW, beautifully and professionally decorated, fully furnished townhome in The Retreat at Serenity, with a private heated pool and screened lanai. Features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. King suite with balcony, two twin beds suite upstairs both with walk-in closets and Queen suite downstairs. 4 Smart TV in every room. New washer/dryer. Modern open kitchen and spacious living room. Great location close to everything and a few minutes from Disney World. The clubhouse features a fitness center, game room, heated swimming pool, and playground. One assigned parking with plenty of guest parking. Limited showings to pre-qualified tenants due to the pandemic. Quick approval and ready to move in. Just bring your suitcase. 1-year lease only. Pool maintenance and water included.