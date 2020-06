Amenities

dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities

Beautiful brand new single family home in great neighborhood very close to famous Champiosgate and Omni Hotel. Close access to shooping strip malls, gas stations, easy access to I-4 and (US) - 27. The house offers ample rooms, closet space and great lanai for entertainment. Easy to show, Alexa and security system available for an additional $100 per month.