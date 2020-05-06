1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL

All apartments in Four Corners
Location

1543 Indian Oak Trail, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1693 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fully Furnished, Stocked and Completely Remodeled, this 4 bedroom POOL home is perfect for you! Previously an Airbnb, this home has all your cooking essentials, linens, towels, BRAND NEW WATER POOL HEATER, and OUTDOOR BBQ GRILL! Many upgrades include all wood-tile flooring, BRAND NEW GAS stove and many more! Huge patio with a dining set featuring 2 recliners, a pool, FULLY FENCED IN (very private), and all the comforts of home. Easily spread out in the 1,700-square-foot interior, or beat the heat with a dip in the pool! This lovely home has been recently updated with NEW wood-tile flooring throughout the main house, perfect for anyone with allergies, or someone looking for a "spotless" place! The home as is sits has 4 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. All bedrooms come equipped with beds, flat screen Tv's, and 2 sets of couches! What I love about the home is the close proximity to DISNEY, UNIVERSAL, the AIRPORT, and DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! One of the bedrooms was at one point the garage, that was professionally converted into a HUGE bedroom where up to 4 people can sleep! This Room also has an independent entrance and has access to the washer and dryer. You will feel like you are on vacation everyday in this "tropical paradise". Schedule an Appointment today!
Tenant shall pay $170 extra a month to cover pool, lawn and pest control maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL have any available units?
1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL have?
Some of 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL does offer parking.
Does 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL has a pool.
Does 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
