1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL

Fully Furnished, Stocked and Completely Remodeled, this 4 bedroom POOL home is perfect for you! Previously an Airbnb, this home has all your cooking essentials, linens, towels, BRAND NEW WATER POOL HEATER, and OUTDOOR BBQ GRILL! Many upgrades include all wood-tile flooring, BRAND NEW GAS stove and many more! Huge patio with a dining set featuring 2 recliners, a pool, FULLY FENCED IN (very private), and all the comforts of home. Easily spread out in the 1,700-square-foot interior, or beat the heat with a dip in the pool! This lovely home has been recently updated with NEW wood-tile flooring throughout the main house, perfect for anyone with allergies, or someone looking for a "spotless" place! The home as is sits has 4 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. All bedrooms come equipped with beds, flat screen Tv's, and 2 sets of couches! What I love about the home is the close proximity to DISNEY, UNIVERSAL, the AIRPORT, and DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! One of the bedrooms was at one point the garage, that was professionally converted into a HUGE bedroom where up to 4 people can sleep! This Room also has an independent entrance and has access to the washer and dryer. You will feel like you are on vacation everyday in this "tropical paradise". Schedule an Appointment today!

Tenant shall pay $170 extra a month to cover pool, lawn and pest control maintenance.