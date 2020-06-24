All apartments in Four Corners
1475 Bunker Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1475 Bunker Dr

1475 Bunker Drive · (407) 846-8846
Location

1475 Bunker Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1475 Bunker Dr - ... · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1738 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Stoneybrook South Champions Gate Executive Home Now Available!!! - This elegant single story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The covered patio out back overlooks your yard and there is also kitchen and spacious family room. All perfect for bonding with family members or entertaining guests. New highly energy efficient home feature 42” maple cabinetry, quartz countertops in both kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, state of the art security system faux-wood blinds, and expansive covered lanais to enjoy your gorgeous golf and conservation views and much more! Enjoy the resort style pool, spa, tennis, basketball, golf, fitness center, on site concierge, and much more. CHAMPIONS GATE RESORT ORLANDO OASIS CLUB CLUBHOUSE AND WATER-PARK: Amenities will include: Lazy River, Water-slides, Swim-Up Bar, Water Falls, Beach Entry, Spa, Splash Pad, Grill, Bar, Fitness Area, Theatre, Games Room, Tiki Bar and Cabanas. Simply relax by the pool, watch your family have the time of their life.

Available NOW!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee(once application is approved)
$5 Month tech Fee
1 small pet $250 pet deposit
This home is not under the Section 8 Housing Program

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

(RLNE4886152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1475 Bunker Dr have any available units?
1475 Bunker Dr has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1475 Bunker Dr have?
Some of 1475 Bunker Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1475 Bunker Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Bunker Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Bunker Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1475 Bunker Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1475 Bunker Dr offer parking?
No, 1475 Bunker Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1475 Bunker Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1475 Bunker Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Bunker Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1475 Bunker Dr has a pool.
Does 1475 Bunker Dr have accessible units?
No, 1475 Bunker Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Bunker Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1475 Bunker Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1475 Bunker Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1475 Bunker Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
