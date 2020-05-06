All apartments in Four Corners
1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE

1391 Shinnecock Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1391 Shinnecock Hills Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
DON”T MISS this stunning, brand new 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage townhome located at The Vistas at ChampionGates. The breathtaking views of the conservation and the Omni fireworks and don’t forget the golf course adjacent to the property. You will not only enjoy your residency, but you will also enjoy the community, which offers a luxurious resort style pool with heated spa, fitness room. The community is located in a prime location just minutes away from Walt Disney World, the Omni Hotel and Resort, International Drive, I-4, and other exciting areas, residents and visitors of the Vistas can play, eat, and shop all within minutes from their doorstep with so much to offer, the nationally-recognized golf courses within two miles. Walk to the newly upscaled downtown Championsgate with all new restaurants. On the other side of I4, Orlando Health is being built.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE have?
Some of 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE is not pet friendly.
Does 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
