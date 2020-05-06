1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

DON”T MISS this stunning, brand new 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage townhome located at The Vistas at ChampionGates. The breathtaking views of the conservation and the Omni fireworks and don’t forget the golf course adjacent to the property. You will not only enjoy your residency, but you will also enjoy the community, which offers a luxurious resort style pool with heated spa, fitness room. The community is located in a prime location just minutes away from Walt Disney World, the Omni Hotel and Resort, International Drive, I-4, and other exciting areas, residents and visitors of the Vistas can play, eat, and shop all within minutes from their doorstep with so much to offer, the nationally-recognized golf courses within two miles. Walk to the newly upscaled downtown Championsgate with all new restaurants. On the other side of I4, Orlando Health is being built.