1312 GLENEAGLES LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool internet access media room tennis court

Fantastic opportunity to live the Championsgate lifestyle! An exceptional opportunity for a family or those who need just a bit more room. This 3/3 home with bonus room / office is move in ready. Less than 15 minutes from Disney World, some of the features this home boasts include the large kitchen overlooking the living room, granite throughout, all tile and wood floors, and large extended lanai. The community features the Oasis clubhouse as well as a residents only clubhouse, The Plaza. Together they have pools, a lazy river, children's splash park, restaurants & bars, tennis, fitness centers, arcade, and theater room. Full golf membership can transfer with the purchase! Phone, Internet, cable, lawn maintenance, and irrigation are all included in the rent! Call today before it is gone tomorrow.