Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD

1288 Royal Saint George Boulevard · (407) 913-9581
Location

1288 Royal Saint George Boulevard, Four Corners, FL 33896

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1828 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
This luxurious townhouse unit features three spacious bedrooms, plus two and one half bathrooms. The covered entry leads into an elegant dining room which connects to a spacious great room which overlooks the kitchen. There is an appealing lanai perfect for relaxing and enjoying the scenic community. Located very close to The Omni's Golf Club, these New Homes provide 3-4 bedrooms with ample space while offering scenic views of the surrounding lakes and golf course, making these New Homes PERFECT for avid golfers and nature lovers! Tee off at one of two nationally-recognized, Greg Norman-designed golf courses or any of the 54 holes of golf within steps of the Vistas. Currently under development, downtown ChampionsGate will also offer premier restaurants and shopping conveniently close to the Vistas. Located just minutes away from Walt Disney World, the Omni Hotel and Resort, International Drive, and I-4, where residents and visitors of the Vistas can play, eat and shop all within minutes from their doorstep.Rend includes Basic cable, Phone and Internet, Valet Trash Service, Lawn Maintenance, Gated Main Entrance. As a residence at the Vistas, you will also have access to the Oasis Club Resort which offers Pool &Jacuzzi, Water Splash Pad, Tennis & Volleyball court, indoor movie theater, Air Conditioned Cabanas, Lazy River,Water Slides, Golf Simulator, Fitness Room with locker rooms, Game Room, Catering Kitchenette, and Saunas! Applicants must have a combined income of at least three (3) times the monthly rent, and a credit score of 600 or above. Applicants must attend a showing in order to apply. Maximum of two (2) unrelated adults to reside in a single-family dwelling unit. No pet allowed. We will conduct a full credit and background check on adult applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD have any available units?
1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
