1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD

This luxurious townhouse unit features three spacious bedrooms, plus two and one half bathrooms. The covered entry leads into an elegant dining room which connects to a spacious great room which overlooks the kitchen. There is an appealing lanai perfect for relaxing and enjoying the scenic community. Located very close to The Omni's Golf Club, these New Homes provide 3-4 bedrooms with ample space while offering scenic views of the surrounding lakes and golf course, making these New Homes PERFECT for avid golfers and nature lovers! Tee off at one of two nationally-recognized, Greg Norman-designed golf courses or any of the 54 holes of golf within steps of the Vistas. Currently under development, downtown ChampionsGate will also offer premier restaurants and shopping conveniently close to the Vistas. Located just minutes away from Walt Disney World, the Omni Hotel and Resort, International Drive, and I-4, where residents and visitors of the Vistas can play, eat and shop all within minutes from their doorstep.Rend includes Basic cable, Phone and Internet, Valet Trash Service, Lawn Maintenance, Gated Main Entrance. As a residence at the Vistas, you will also have access to the Oasis Club Resort which offers Pool &Jacuzzi, Water Splash Pad, Tennis & Volleyball court, indoor movie theater, Air Conditioned Cabanas, Lazy River,Water Slides, Golf Simulator, Fitness Room with locker rooms, Game Room, Catering Kitchenette, and Saunas! Applicants must have a combined income of at least three (3) times the monthly rent, and a credit score of 600 or above. Applicants must attend a showing in order to apply. Maximum of two (2) unrelated adults to reside in a single-family dwelling unit. No pet allowed. We will conduct a full credit and background check on adult applicants.