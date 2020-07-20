126 Carrera Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly volleyball court

4 Bedroom / 3 bath home located in Solana Resort, Davenport. Gated community with 24 hr security. Property has a pool with spa, screened enclosure and a covered lanai. Tile floors through the whole house, appliances included. Rent includes cable tv, internet, pool maintenance and lawn care. Pet friendly, some restrictions may apply, additional $250 non refundable pet fee. The community offers great amenities including: Resort size heated pool and spa with ample seating and cabanas Beach volleyball court Recreation field for playing ball 18 hole mini-golf course Climbing ribbon, playground Picnic area with bbq's

4 Bedroom / 3 bath pool home located in Solana Resort, Davenport. Gated community with 24 hr security. Solana Resort offers the following amenities:

Resort size heated pool and spa with ample seating and cabanas

Beach volleyball court

Recreation field for playing ball

18 hole mini-golf course

Climbing ribbon, playground

Picnic area with bbq's