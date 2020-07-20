All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated June 15 2019 at 1:12 AM

126 Carrera Avenue

126 Carrera Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

126 Carrera Avenue, Four Corners, FL 33897

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
4 Bedroom / 3 bath home located in Solana Resort, Davenport. Gated community with 24 hr security. Property has a pool with spa, screened enclosure and a covered lanai. Tile floors through the whole house, appliances included. Rent includes cable tv, internet, pool maintenance and lawn care. Pet friendly, some restrictions may apply, additional $250 non refundable pet fee. The community offers great amenities including: Resort size heated pool and spa with ample seating and cabanas Beach volleyball court Recreation field for playing ball 18 hole mini-golf course Climbing ribbon, playground Picnic area with bbq's
4 Bedroom / 3 bath pool home located in Solana Resort, Davenport. Gated community with 24 hr security. Solana Resort offers the following amenities:
Resort size heated pool and spa with ample seating and cabanas
Beach volleyball court
Recreation field for playing ball
18 hole mini-golf course
Climbing ribbon, playground
Picnic area with bbq's

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Carrera Avenue have any available units?
126 Carrera Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 126 Carrera Avenue have?
Some of 126 Carrera Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Carrera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
126 Carrera Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Carrera Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Carrera Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 126 Carrera Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 126 Carrera Avenue offers parking.
Does 126 Carrera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Carrera Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Carrera Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 126 Carrera Avenue has a pool.
Does 126 Carrera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 126 Carrera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Carrera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Carrera Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Carrera Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 126 Carrera Avenue has units with air conditioning.
