All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:15 PM

1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE

1249 Royal Saint George Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1249 Royal Saint George Boulevard, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Beautiful, brand new, fully-furnished, "Smart" Townhome (Vistas at Champions Gate). This 4 BED/3 BATH with 2 Car Garage will not last. Located in ChampionsGate, this gated community has amenities, activities, and events to entertain the whole family. Enjoy the golf lifestyle at two nationally-recognized, Greg Norman-designed courses or any of the 54 holes of golf near the Vistas. Downtown ChampionsGate Village offers restaurants and shopping within steps of your home. You will have access to the Vistas and Oasis Clubs with high-end amenities such as a game room, a golf simulator, fitness room, dry saunas, and a luxurious, resort-style heated pool and spa. Rent includes lawn service, exterior maintenance, garbage collection, high speed internet, and cable. Furnishings include (2) 65" LED 4K Smart TV's. Call or text to obtain showing instructions; this turn-key/move-in ready home has all kitchen appliances including Keurig coffee maker, toaster-oven, Ninja blender. Owner may consider a short-term lease, minimum 90 days. Redbud Model may be previewed via Virtual Tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE have any available units?
1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College