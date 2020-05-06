1249 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage hot tub internet access sauna

Beautiful, brand new, fully-furnished, "Smart" Townhome (Vistas at Champions Gate). This 4 BED/3 BATH with 2 Car Garage will not last. Located in ChampionsGate, this gated community has amenities, activities, and events to entertain the whole family. Enjoy the golf lifestyle at two nationally-recognized, Greg Norman-designed courses or any of the 54 holes of golf near the Vistas. Downtown ChampionsGate Village offers restaurants and shopping within steps of your home. You will have access to the Vistas and Oasis Clubs with high-end amenities such as a game room, a golf simulator, fitness room, dry saunas, and a luxurious, resort-style heated pool and spa. Rent includes lawn service, exterior maintenance, garbage collection, high speed internet, and cable. Furnishings include (2) 65" LED 4K Smart TV's. Call or text to obtain showing instructions; this turn-key/move-in ready home has all kitchen appliances including Keurig coffee maker, toaster-oven, Ninja blender. Owner may consider a short-term lease, minimum 90 days. Redbud Model may be previewed via Virtual Tour.