Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court

1247 Long Cove Loop - Move in Ready and tastefully decorated, shows like a model home! What an opportunity to own in Champions Gate Orlando's premier resort community. Residents of this Luxury Resort Condominiums have access to the state-of-the-art Oasis Club. This exclusive clubhouse features a resort-style swimming pool with a lazy river and splash pad, an arcade, a

tiki bar, theater room, restaurant and bar, aerobics studio, fitness center, sports court with tennis & volleyball, concierge service and so much more! Low maintenance living includes fully maintained grounds and lawncare, gated security entrance. Bring your pickiest buyers here today! This condo is on a ground level and features open, split

floor plan with 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Unit has all updated lighting, upgraded ceramic tile throughout and in all wet areas, in wall pest control just a few to mention. Kitchen

features 42" solid wood cabinetry, closet pantry, Granite countertops, modern backsplash, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Home has loads of natural light as patio faces the south. Patio has access door to master bedroom. Master suite has large walk in closet, master bath with walk in shower & dual sinks with cultured marble. Unit has fans in all the bedrooms. Attached one car garage is a bonus to this unit as it comes with brick pavers driveway and garage door opener. Come today, be our guest! You'll

see you wont want to leave. Call for your private showing now!



(RLNE5332298)