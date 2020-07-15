All apartments in Fountainebleau
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

9741 Fontainebleau Blvd

9741 Fontainebleau Boulevard · (786) 587-8896
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9741 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL 33172
Fontainebleau Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit H208 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Enjoy living in this spacious and cozy apartment, 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom, entirely renovated, modern wood flooring throughout the unit, washer and dryer inside the apartment, enjoy gorgeous sunrise and sunset lake views from its large balcony. Located in one of the most desirable gated communities of Fontainebleau area, Soleil Condo, very quiet and safe, with security patrol during the day, pool, tennis court, club house and much more. Excellent location close to Dolphin Mall, Costco, Walmart, and Florida International University. Hurry UP!!! It won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd have any available units?
9741 Fontainebleau Blvd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd have?
Some of 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9741 Fontainebleau Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountainebleau.
Does 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd offer parking?
No, 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd has a pool.
Does 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9741 Fontainebleau Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
