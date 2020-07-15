9741 Fontainebleau Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Enjoy living in this spacious and cozy apartment, 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom, entirely renovated, modern wood flooring throughout the unit, washer and dryer inside the apartment, enjoy gorgeous sunrise and sunset lake views from its large balcony. Located in one of the most desirable gated communities of Fontainebleau area, Soleil Condo, very quiet and safe, with security patrol during the day, pool, tennis court, club house and much more. Excellent location close to Dolphin Mall, Costco, Walmart, and Florida International University. Hurry UP!!! It won't last long.