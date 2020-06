Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Beautiful one story 3/2.5 condo in Century Park. Great living space . Lots of storage! Tile all through the unit. Best location in Miami! Close to all majors highways, schools, shopping, banks, pharmacy, etc. Come and live in Century Park is one of the best communities in the area: very well kept, security patrol 24 hours, 3 pools, gym. Hurry up it wont last. Showings by appointments. For faster response text or call 786-254-1378



