631 NW 82nd Ave.
631 NW 82nd Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

631 NW 82nd Ave

631 Northwest 82nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Fountainebleau
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

631 Northwest 82nd Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL 33126

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Upgraded 2BR/2.5BA split level unit at Chateaubleau Villas! This freshly painted unit offers a spacious living area along with an open kitchen, granite counters, back-splash, pantry, and plenty of cabinetry. Beautiful marble floors throughout the first floor and brand new wood floors upstairs. The second floor features ample bedrooms and bathrooms along with a washer & dryer for extra convenience. The property includes 2 assigned parking spaces. Located just off the 836 & 826 expressways, Chateaubleau Villas is central to just about everything in Miami. Walking distance to shops, restaurants & supermarkets. Near A+ schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 631 NW 82nd Ave have any available units?
631 NW 82nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountainebleau, FL.
What amenities does 631 NW 82nd Ave have?
Some of 631 NW 82nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 NW 82nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
631 NW 82nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 NW 82nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 631 NW 82nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountainebleau.
Does 631 NW 82nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 631 NW 82nd Ave offers parking.
Does 631 NW 82nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 NW 82nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 NW 82nd Ave have a pool?
No, 631 NW 82nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 631 NW 82nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 631 NW 82nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 631 NW 82nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 NW 82nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 631 NW 82nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 NW 82nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

