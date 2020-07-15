631 NW 82nd Ave.

Amenities
Upgraded 2BR/2.5BA split level unit at Chateaubleau Villas! This freshly painted unit offers a spacious living area along with an open kitchen, granite counters, back-splash, pantry, and plenty of cabinetry. Beautiful marble floors throughout the first floor and brand new wood floors upstairs. The second floor features ample bedrooms and bathrooms along with a washer & dryer for extra convenience. The property includes 2 assigned parking spaces. Located just off the 836 & 826 expressways, Chateaubleau Villas is central to just about everything in Miami. Walking distance to shops, restaurants & supermarkets. Near A+ schools.