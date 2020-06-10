All apartments in Fountainebleau
11091 NW 7th St

11091 Northwest 7th Street · (305) 803-7512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11091 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL 33172

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Patio West One, a two-story condo completely remodeled and ready to move in. 2 Beds with 2½ Baths, Living, Dining, Storage room, Washer & Dryer. Gated community with pool, tennis courts, Security gate, Nighttime security guard, and near excellent shopping, entertainment, and FIU campus. Small pets less than 20 lbs. accepted. Assigned parking space with plenty of guest parking available. Monthly rent includes water and sewer, maintenance of lawn and common area, pool and tennis court access. Must see to appreciate. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11091 NW 7th St have any available units?
11091 NW 7th St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11091 NW 7th St have?
Some of 11091 NW 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11091 NW 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
11091 NW 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11091 NW 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11091 NW 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 11091 NW 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 11091 NW 7th St does offer parking.
Does 11091 NW 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11091 NW 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11091 NW 7th St have a pool?
Yes, 11091 NW 7th St has a pool.
Does 11091 NW 7th St have accessible units?
No, 11091 NW 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11091 NW 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11091 NW 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11091 NW 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11091 NW 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
