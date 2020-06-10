11091 NW 7th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking tennis court

Patio West One, a two-story condo completely remodeled and ready to move in. 2 Beds with 2½ Baths, Living, Dining, Storage room, Washer & Dryer. Gated community with pool, tennis courts, Security gate, Nighttime security guard, and near excellent shopping, entertainment, and FIU campus. Small pets less than 20 lbs. accepted. Assigned parking space with plenty of guest parking available. Monthly rent includes water and sewer, maintenance of lawn and common area, pool and tennis court access. Must see to appreciate. Schedule your showing today.