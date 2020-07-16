1639 Thumb Point Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Million Dollar Views with new deep water dock. Minutes to the Ocean and prime fishing. Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in prestigious Thumb Point includes 2 master suites, each with large walk-in closets. Inside includes spacious living room, family room and dining room, breakfast area, wet bar and spa room with jacuzzi. Outside you enjoy your private pool with large under roof eating area, deep water dock with electric for boats 60'+ and 12k lb boat lift. Plus an additional 12 x 25 boat dock under roof for all your additional toys. Landscaping, Pool care, and pest control included. No Cats. Tenant Occupied until August 1st, 2020. Please do not disturb tenant. 24 hour notice required for showings.