Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

1639 Thumb Point Drive

1639 Thumb Point Drive · (772) 589-7777
Location

1639 Thumb Point Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34949
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Million Dollar Views with new deep water dock. Minutes to the Ocean and prime fishing. Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in prestigious Thumb Point includes 2 master suites, each with large walk-in closets. Inside includes spacious living room, family room and dining room, breakfast area, wet bar and spa room with jacuzzi. Outside you enjoy your private pool with large under roof eating area, deep water dock with electric for boats 60'+ and 12k lb boat lift. Plus an additional 12 x 25 boat dock under roof for all your additional toys. Landscaping, Pool care, and pest control included. No Cats. Tenant Occupied until August 1st, 2020. Please do not disturb tenant. 24 hour notice required for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 Thumb Point Drive have any available units?
1639 Thumb Point Drive has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1639 Thumb Point Drive have?
Some of 1639 Thumb Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 Thumb Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1639 Thumb Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 Thumb Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1639 Thumb Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Pierce.
Does 1639 Thumb Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1639 Thumb Point Drive offers parking.
Does 1639 Thumb Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1639 Thumb Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 Thumb Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1639 Thumb Point Drive has a pool.
Does 1639 Thumb Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 1639 Thumb Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 Thumb Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 Thumb Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1639 Thumb Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1639 Thumb Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
