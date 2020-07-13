/
apartments with pool
133 Apartments for rent in Fort Pierce, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
10 Units Available
Portofino Landings
4712 E Portofino Landings Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,131
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Portofino Landings we take a personal interest in each and every resident. Our unwavering dedication assures each home is both comfortable and convenient.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4240 Gator Trace Avenue
4240 Gator Trace Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1316 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo on a canal and golf course, fully furnished. Gator Trace has golf course, restaurant, pool, etc.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
1639 Thumb Point Drive
1639 Thumb Point Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2624 sqft
Million Dollar Views with new deep water dock. Minutes to the Ocean and prime fishing. Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in prestigious Thumb Point includes 2 master suites, each with large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
32 Harbour Isles 104 Drive W
32 Harbour Isles Dr 104, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1989 sqft
You're looking at a highly sought after first floor condo in Harbour Isle with a breathtaking west river view. This immaculate unit offers two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, and Florida room with plenty of natural light to brighten your day.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
1470 Seaway Drive E
1470 Seaway Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4891 sqft
Inlet Palms is a boater's paradise with spectacular views from every floor and private dock. These luxury designed Smart homes are the wonder of Hutchinson Island. 3 Beds, 4.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
1200 Colonnades Drive
1200 Colonnades Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
494 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1ST. 1/1 FURNISHED END UNIT IS CLOSE TO POOL, TENNIS COURTS, GROCERY, RESTAURANTS, BEACHES, ETC.A MUST SEE, DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2507 S Indian River Drive
2507 South Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
6343 sqft
Waterfront Sanctuary! Spectacular 4/2+2 half and cabana baths on 2+ Acres. 1926 Mediterranean Retreat on the Indian River.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
2400 S Ocean Drive
2400 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1089 sqft
SEASONAL VACATION RENTAL PROPERTY ONLY.RATES VARY BY MONTH:JAN $130 PER NIGHT / MONTH MIN.FEB $150 PER NIGHT / MONTH MIN.MAR $150 PER NIGHT / MONTH MIN.APR $125 PER NIGHT / 2-WEEK MIN.MAY $115 PER NIGHT / 2-WEEK MIN.
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
5163 N Hwy Highway A1a 319
5163 US Route 1, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Oceantfront Living in friendly community! 2 bedrooms 2 baths condo. Private Beach Access. Two Pools, two clubhouses. Active community with social events.
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
6 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1118 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
2800 N Highway A1a N
2800 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1307 sqft
Direct Oceanfront unit, fully furnished !! enjoy the sun set & sun rise from your 8th floor balcony !! resort like amenities with : heated pool, spa , fitness center, sauna, club house , shared tennis courts , extra storage !! not to mention
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1259 sqft
Close to I-95 with access to Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie High School. Apartments include breakfast bars and custom cabinetry. Property amenities include lake views, outdoor exercise station and two tennis courts.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
16 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
171 SW Palm Drive
171 Palm Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1033 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF ST LUCIE WEST. PLENTY OF SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS MINUTES AWAY EASY ACCESS TO I95 . WELL MAINTAINED CONDO UNIT FOR RENT.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4200 N Hwy A1a 712
4200 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1053 sqft
- Oceanfront unit on the 7th floor with amazing ocean view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, recent remodeled, granite counter tops Turnkey furnished - just move in and enjoy!! Private beach access, with walkway to the ocean.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
710 Northwest Rainbow Street
710 Northwest Rainbow Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
954 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2193 NW Padova Street
2193 NW Padova Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2643 sqft
This luxurious lakefront home in Vizcaya Falls features 3 bedrooms & a loft area. The first floor features a granite kitchen with great room, formal living and dining and a half bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a loft/den area.
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
St. Lucie Village
4250 N Hwy Highway A1a 1005
4250 US Route 1, St. Lucie Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully furnished and extremely comfortable 10th floor direct oceanfront. New kitchen/crown molding, granite, ceramic top range, bottom freezer, hi-hats in raised ceiling. Tile in main rooms. Remodeled bathrooms. W/D in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2900 NW Treviso Circle
2900 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1477 sqft
This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2880 NW Treviso Circle
2880 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1477 sqft
his BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
The Reserve
7386 Pine Creek Way
7386 Pine Creek Way, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1703 sqft
Two story townhome offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and fabulous views of the lake and golf course.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
The Reserve
9941 Perfect Drive
9941 Perfect Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
440 sqft
Furnished-1 Bd, 1 BA studio with kitchenette. Has community pool. All utilities included with rent- Water, Electricity, Cable & Internet. Close to all amenities, Mets stadium, PGA golf, I-95 Available July 5th. Measurements are approx.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
360 NW Shoreline Circle
360 Shoreline Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1661 sqft
Cascades 55+ Seasonal Rental - Seasonal Rental! Available September -April. Gorgeous 3/2/2 with pool overlooking the lake. One tenant must be 55+. No one under 18. Master bedroom and 1 guest bedroom both have king sized beds.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6 Lake Vista Trail
6 Lake Vista Trail, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
one bedroom unit on second floor. Garden view, enclosed porch, common laundry just steps away. Community offers clubhouse, library, pool, tennis and more.
