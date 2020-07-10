/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
152 Apartments for rent in Fort Pierce, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
10 Units Available
Portofino Landings
4712 E Portofino Landings Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Portofino Landings we take a personal interest in each and every resident. Our unwavering dedication assures each home is both comfortable and convenient.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Beach
1115 S Ocean Drive
1115 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
Studio
$1,103
600 sqft
GREAT STUDIO APT. ACROSS FROM THE OCEAN .FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, WIFI, DIRECT TV AND FREE WASHER AND DRYER IN THE BUILDING.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4240 Gator Trace Avenue
4240 Gator Trace Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1316 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo on a canal and golf course, fully furnished. Gator Trace has golf course, restaurant, pool, etc.
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Beach
1639 Thumb Point Drive
1639 Thumb Point Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2624 sqft
Million Dollar Views with new deep water dock. Minutes to the Ocean and prime fishing. Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in prestigious Thumb Point includes 2 master suites, each with large walk-in closets.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Beach
32 Harbour Isles 104 Drive W
32 Harbour Isles Dr 104, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1989 sqft
You're looking at a highly sought after first floor condo in Harbour Isle with a breathtaking west river view. This immaculate unit offers two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, and Florida room with plenty of natural light to brighten your day.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Beach
1470 Seaway Drive E
1470 Seaway Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4891 sqft
Inlet Palms is a boater's paradise with spectacular views from every floor and private dock. These luxury designed Smart homes are the wonder of Hutchinson Island. 3 Beds, 4.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2016 S 10th St
2016 South 10th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two story townhouse with garden view, very quiet area, close to shopping, parks and 5 minutes to the beach. First floors has a big living room, big kitchen, 1/2 bathroom, laundry, ceiling fans and tile floors.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1302 Nebraska Avenue
1302 Nebraska Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
This spacious 2 Bedroom Townhouse is situated close to Lawnwood Hospital, has a fenced courtyard for entertainment. Home is ready for the right tenant. Call to make appointment to view.
1 of 29
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1228 S Lakes End Drive
1228 South Lakes End Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1296 sqft
***MUST BE 55 YEARS OF AGE OR BETTER***Beautiful location with a view of the lake & foutain from Master Bedroom, FL RM, Open patio.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Beach
3 E Harbour Isle Drive
3 Harbour Isle Dr E, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1989 sqft
Beautifully furnished penthouse with southeast exposure. Great view of the river.Watch the boats go by, dolphins and pelicans.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2507 S Indian River Drive
2507 South Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
6343 sqft
Waterfront Sanctuary! Spectacular 4/2+2 half and cabana baths on 2+ Acres. 1926 Mediterranean Retreat on the Indian River.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Beach
2400 S Ocean Drive
2400 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1089 sqft
SEASONAL VACATION RENTAL PROPERTY ONLY.RATES VARY BY MONTH:JAN $130 PER NIGHT / MONTH MIN.FEB $150 PER NIGHT / MONTH MIN.MAR $150 PER NIGHT / MONTH MIN.APR $125 PER NIGHT / 2-WEEK MIN.MAY $115 PER NIGHT / 2-WEEK MIN.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
5163 N Hwy Highway A1a 319
5163 US Route 1, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Oceantfront Living in friendly community! 2 bedrooms 2 baths condo. Private Beach Access. Two Pools, two clubhouses. Active community with social events.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Beach
17 W Harbour Isle Drive
17 Harbour Isle Dr W, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1989 sqft
Ground floor overlooking the Marina. New flooring and fresh paint. Very nice residence. Will remove furniture and rent unfurnished for $1,850 per month.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Pierce
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Pierce North
2023 ST. Lucie Blvd
2023 Saint Lucie Blvd, Fort Pierce North, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
Spacious and Centrally located apartment - Property Id: 133976 Spacious and conveniently located Fort Pierce one bedroom home in a clean and quiet mobile park. Centrally located, and close to shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Pierce North
2114 Donald Avenue
2114 Donald Avenue, Fort Pierce North, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home - Come see this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home located in Fort Pierce. Large backyard. Washer and Dryer included. Property is on well water. Contact Courtney at 772.370.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
3216 S Lakeview Circle
3216 South Lakeview Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3216 S Lakeview Circle in St. Lucie County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
2800 N Highway A1a N
2800 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1307 sqft
Direct Oceanfront unit, fully furnished !! enjoy the sun set & sun rise from your 8th floor balcony !! resort like amenities with : heated pool, spa , fitness center, sauna, club house , shared tennis courts , extra storage !! not to mention
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
2801 N Highway A1a
2801 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully renovated Townhome is ready for immediate occupancy! New carefree stainless appliances & stunning granite countertops w/ breakfast bar. Natural light brightens the open living area and highlights the new tile flooring.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
3225 S Lakeview Circle
3225 South Lakeview Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE DECEMBER THROUGH MAY - MINIMUM 60 DAYS - ONLY $2600 PER MONTH DECEMBER THROUGH APRIL AND $1700 FOR MAY - JUST REDONE AND BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED - WILL NOT LAST - RESERVE TODAY FOR NEXT SEASON!!!
Results within 5 miles of Fort Pierce
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1259 sqft
Close to I-95 with access to Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie High School. Apartments include breakfast bars and custom cabinetry. Property amenities include lake views, outdoor exercise station and two tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
$
15 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
332 Northeast Cullman Court
332 Northeast Cullman Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage large yard Nice curb appeal property is Clean and ready for move in Pets allowed with restrictions No HOA Washer/dryer included Tenant pays al utilties All utilities and yard maintenance paid by tenant Tenant
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Reserve
21029 SW Modena Way
21029 Southwest Modena Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1620 sqft
2 BR w/ den 2 BA 2 CG villa in the the PGA Verano community of PSL. - 2 BR 2 BA, 2 CG vila in the the PGA Verano community of PSL.
Similar Pages
Fort Pierce 1 BedroomsFort Pierce 2 BedroomsFort Pierce 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Pierce 3 BedroomsFort Pierce Apartments with Balcony
Fort Pierce Apartments with GarageFort Pierce Apartments with GymFort Pierce Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Pierce Apartments with ParkingFort Pierce Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
West Palm Beach, FLMelbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLWest Melbourne, FLRiviera Beach, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FL
North Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FL