66 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fort Pierce, FL

1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1144 Fernandina Street
1144 Fernandina Street, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1140 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED ISLAND 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home in quiet neighborhood. Large kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets and island. 1 block from the beach. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Fort Pierce
1 Unit Available
606 S 5th Street
606 South 5th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
Studio
$1,200
740 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Fully Furnished Efficiencies Available. Security deposit based on lease payment terms. 3 & 6 month lease terms Available! Linen Service Package Available!Easy Move-In! Schedule For Showings
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1115 S Ocean Drive
1115 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
Studio
$1,103
600 sqft
GREAT STUDIO APT. ACROSS FROM THE OCEAN .FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, WIFI, DIRECT TV AND FREE WASHER AND DRYER IN THE BUILDING.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1200 Colonnades Drive
1200 Colonnades Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
494 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1ST. 1/1 FURNISHED END UNIT IS CLOSE TO POOL, TENNIS COURTS, GROCERY, RESTAURANTS, BEACHES, ETC.A MUST SEE, DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!
1 of 71
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1106 S Ocean Drive
1106 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1362 sqft
DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A LITTLE PIECE OF PARADISE! THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME IS FULLY FURNISHED EQUIPPED WITH EVERYTHING AND TASTEFULLY DECORATED.
1 of 29
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1228 S Lakes End Drive
1228 South Lakes End Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1296 sqft
***MUST BE 55 YEARS OF AGE OR BETTER***Beautiful location with a view of the lake & foutain from Master Bedroom, FL RM, Open patio.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4240 Gator Trace Avenue
4240 Gator Trace Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1316 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo on a canal and golf course, fully furnished. All utilities included! Gator Trace has golf course, restaurant, pool, etc.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3 E Harbour Isle Drive
3 Harbour Isle Dr E, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1989 sqft
Beautifully furnished penthouse with southeast exposure. Great view of the river.Watch the boats go by, dolphins and pelicans.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Pierce
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2800 N Highway A1a N
2800 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1307 sqft
Direct Oceanfront unit, fully furnished !! enjoy the sun set & sun rise from your 8th floor balcony !! resort like amenities with : heated pool, spa , fitness center, sauna, club house , shared tennis courts , extra storage !! not to mention
Results within 5 miles of Fort Pierce
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
36 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5702 Place Lake Drive
5702 Place Lake Drive, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1744 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great home great area - Property Id: 275470 Nice fully furnished house with jacuzzi on back patio with beautiful lake view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3702 N. Highway A1A 1002
3702 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1996 sqft
Unit 1002 Available 06/15/20 Ocean front 3 bedroom 3 full bath condo - Property Id: 297059 Ocean front 3 bedroom 3 bath fully furnished. Club house pool, jacuzzi, billard room and BBQ area. Gated community Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4200 N Hwy A1a 712
4200 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1053 sqft
- Oceanfront unit on the 7th floor with amazing ocean view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, recent remodeled, granite counter tops Turnkey furnished - just move in and enjoy!! Private beach access, with walkway to the ocean.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
143 N Mediterranean Boulevard N
143 Mediterranean Blvd N, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1723 sqft
ENJOY PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE WHILE RLAXING ON YOU REAR SCREENED PORCH.THIS IMPECCABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CBS HOME BUILT 2016, FEATURES GREAT ROOM, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY,GARAGE.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
9926 Perfect Drive
9926 Perfect Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1196 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH TWO BALCONIES OVERLOOKING THE 10TH FAIRWAY OF THE PGA RYDER GOLF COURSE AND LOCATED DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM COMMUNITY POOL. FULLY FURNISHED. SECOND BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN KITCHENETTE AND PRIVATE BATHROOM.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
18 Lake Vista Trail
18 Lake Vista Trail, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath furnished condo in Vista St Lucie. 55+ Community, 3 month lease minimum availble until December 31st. Hoa approval required. Come enjoy all the activities the community has to offer. Close to shopping, restaurants and beaches.
1 of 37
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2670 Conifer Drive
2670 Conifer Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2457 sqft
Elegant 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with 3 Car Garage in Meadowood Golf Community- 7 month rental - 7-12 month lease! Available for the entire season! Turn Key elegant 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with attached 3 car garage with golf cart Built in 2015.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8938 First Tee Road
8938 First Tee Road, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2794 sqft
Beautiful ''Furnished & Decorated'' home on fabulous corner lot property with tranquil lake view. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, LG Den/office space & 2 Car Garage.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
9212 World Cup Way
9212 World Cup Way, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Fully furnished, turnkey! Close to the community swimming pool. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Annual lease gives access to the residential clubhouse, complete with a fitness center, aerobics room, crafts room, library, lots of organized games, etc.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
9316 Wentworth Lane
9316 Wentworth Lane, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1653 sqft
This is a beautifully furnished townhouse in the gated community of Castle Pines. This 2BR + Den, 2.5BA, 1CG home was recently renovated.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
15 Santa Maria Way
15 Santa Maria Way, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1779 sqft
WATER FRONT HOME. Fully Furnished with boat ramp in 55+ Spanish Lakes Riverfront Community. Tons of activities, community pool, tennis, club house and other facilities. $80.00 Broker background check fee per person.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
St. Lucie Village
1 Unit Available
3772 Outrigger Court
3772 Outrigger Drive, St. Lucie Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3564 sqft
Fully Furnished home on the Indian River Lagoon with dock and great views . This 3 bedroom offers many updates including custom wood floors and tile.Kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms, all updated .
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8110 Carnoustie Place
8110 Carnoustie Place, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1577 sqft
Available May 1st, 2020. Great location and lovely water view in this furnished 3 BR, 2 bath one-story villa with a one car garage. Comfortable porch to enjoy the view. Totally turn-key for a care-free rental.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5061 N Hwy A1a 703
5061 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gorgeous Ocean Views from this 7th floor Bryn Mawr condo. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, spacious & nicely furnished unit AVAILABLE ONLY MAY THRU DECEMBER. Across from ocean with private beach access, tennis, community pool.
