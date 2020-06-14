/
1 bedroom apartments
20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Pierce, FL
15 Units Available
Portofino Landings
4712 E Portofino Landings Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
859 sqft
At Portofino Landings we take a personal interest in each and every resident. Our unwavering dedication assures each home is both comfortable and convenient.
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1144 Fernandina Street
1144 Fernandina Street, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1140 sqft
FURNISHED ISLAND 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home in quiet neighborhood. Large kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets and island. 1 block from the beach. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping.
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1200 Colonnades Drive
1200 Colonnades Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
494 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1ST. 1/1 FURNISHED END UNIT IS CLOSE TO POOL, TENNIS COURTS, GROCERY, RESTAURANTS, BEACHES, ETC.A MUST SEE, DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!
Results within 1 mile of Fort Pierce
5 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$723
749 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Pierce
34 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
10021 Perfect Drive
10021 Perfect Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10021 Perfect Drive in St. Lucie County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
18 Lake Vista Trail
18 Lake Vista Trail, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
800 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath furnished condo in Vista St Lucie. 55+ Community, 3 month lease minimum availble until December 31st. Hoa approval required. Come enjoy all the activities the community has to offer. Close to shopping, restaurants and beaches.
1 Unit Available
132 SW Peacock Blvd., Apt 206
132 Southwest Peacock Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
875 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom unit with screened balcony. Queen bed in bedroom with two spacious walk-in closets. Washer & dryer insie. Flat screen TV in living room. Great location minutes from I-95.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Pierce
Bedford Park
28 Units Available
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
702 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings and expansive closets. Amenities include a gym, a game room and a tennis court. In Port St. Lucie, moments from Tradition Village Center.
$
Tradition Center for Innovation
22 Units Available
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
853 sqft
Resort-style living for the real world is what you'll find at Springs at Tradition apartment community in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Tradition Center for Innovation
274 Units Available
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
811 sqft
The Atlantic Palms at Tradition combines distinctive upscale residences with a community dedicated to small-town living.
3 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
1 Unit Available
1941 SW Diamond St
1941 Southwest Diamond Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Mobile Home 1941 SW Diamond St - Property Id: 273728 Trailer Mobile Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273728 Property Id 273728 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5832581)
1 Unit Available
14 Vista Palm Lane
14 Vista Palm Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Updated and nicely furnished condo for a short or long term rental. Super clean, private laundry. Enjoy 4 swimming pools and beautiful local beaches. Community is nestled on a golf course.
1 Unit Available
23 Vista Gardens Trail
23 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
630 sqft
Available for 2021 Season beginning January 1st! Brand new floors and fully furnished rental in a 55+ Community with Resort Style Living at it's best! Charming first floor condo fully furnished 1/1 in Vista Gardens.
1 Unit Available
38 Pine Arbor Lane
38 Pine Arbor Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Charming, first floor condo in active 55+ community. Updated kitchen. One large bedroom with private bath, plus convenient half bath. Pleasant, enclosed porch with storage room. Tiled floors.
1 Unit Available
28 Vista Gardens Trail unit 204
28 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
Active adult community! - Second floor unit with beautiful view of Preserve. This community offers many amenities. Unit comes fully furnished, but negotiable if not needed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5637668)
1 Unit Available
66 Woodland Drive
66 Woodland Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON LEASE IN SUMMER & FALL 2020. FULLY FURNISHED. Great 1st floor condo in Vista Royale, a 55+ community.
1 Unit Available
13825 South Indian River Drive - 3
13825 South Indian River Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
1bd 1ba Furnished, water trash included. Pet friendly 1bd 1ba Apartment available now, water trash is included.unfurnished $1000. Right on the Indian River great location pet friendly with deposit. Hurry won't last long.
1 Unit Available
19 Vista Gardens Trail
19 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 and a half bath condo conveniently located on the first floor and right next to all the community amenities. Experience resort style living in this amazing 55+ community.
