2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:43 PM
93 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Pierce, FL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
14 Units Available
Portofino Landings
4712 E Portofino Landings Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
939 sqft
At Portofino Landings we take a personal interest in each and every resident. Our unwavering dedication assures each home is both comfortable and convenient.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
32 Harbour Isles 104 Drive W
32 Harbour Isles Dr 104, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1989 sqft
You're looking at a highly sought after first floor condo in Harbour Isle with a breathtaking west river view. This immaculate unit offers two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, and Florida room with plenty of natural light to brighten your day.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Chipola Rd. A
1025 Chipola Road, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
860 sqft
Duplex, 2 bedroom, 1 Bath with all the 50's charm
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
523 N 25th St - 2
523 North 25th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
712 sqft
Cute duplex close to shopping and schools
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
414 Sandpiper Drive
414 Sandpiper Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1104 sqft
Nice and clean 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit with a tiled Florida room. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, cable, internet, lawn care, community amenities and guard gated.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Avenue D District
1 Unit Available
427 N 14th St
427 North 14th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Laminate flooring in all living areas and tiled in kitchen and bath. 2 Large bedrooms. New kitchen cabinets. Plenty of space. Contact us today for a showing!
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1907 Mariner Bay Blvd
1907 Mariner Bay Boulevard, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Furnit annual or Seasonal Rent. Luxury Townhome located on HUTCHINSON ISLAND with 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, media room, open kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast area, family room, porch and 2 balconies.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
908 Mccray Court
908 Mc Crary Court, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
672 sqft
Come See this completely remodeled duplex. New Tile Floors, Cabinets, Interior Paint.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2016 S 10th St
2016 South 10th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two story townhouse with garden view, very quiet area, close to shopping, parks and 5 minutes to the beach. First floors has a big living room, big kitchen, 1/2 bathroom, laundry, ceiling fans and tile floors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1302 Nebraska Avenue
1302 Nebraska Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
This spacious 2 Bedroom Townhouse is situated close to Lawnwood Hospital, has a fenced courtyard for entertainment. Home is ready for the right tenant. Call to make appointment to view.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1865 Sandhill Crane Drive
1865 Sandhill Crane Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1437 sqft
Look no further! This second story condo in the desired Lakes at the Savannahs community. Very clean, well maintained, a side room for storage, screened balcony.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1222 S Lakes End Drive
1222 South Lakes End Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
Wonderful Corner Unit! 2 bedroom 2 full bath, in the active, 55+, gated community of High Pointe. Bright and airy, this 1st floor condo features fresh paint, new appliances, handicap accessible bathtub, new bath renovation in guest bathroom.
1 of 71
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1106 S Ocean Drive
1106 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1362 sqft
DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A LITTLE PIECE OF PARADISE! THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME IS FULLY FURNISHED EQUIPPED WITH EVERYTHING AND TASTEFULLY DECORATED.
1 of 29
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1228 S Lakes End Drive
1228 South Lakes End Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1296 sqft
***MUST BE 55 YEARS OF AGE OR BETTER***Beautiful location with a view of the lake & foutain from Master Bedroom, FL RM, Open patio.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4240 Gator Trace Avenue
4240 Gator Trace Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1316 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo on a canal and golf course, fully furnished. All utilities included! Gator Trace has golf course, restaurant, pool, etc.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1814 Plover Avenue
1814 Plover Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Completely redone duplex walking distance to the beach! Newly painted, new carpet and appliances!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3 E Harbour Isle Drive
3 Harbour Isle Dr E, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1989 sqft
Beautifully furnished penthouse with southeast exposure. Great view of the river.Watch the boats go by, dolphins and pelicans.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
2400 S Ocean Drive
2400 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1089 sqft
SEASONAL VACATION RENTAL PROPERTY ONLY.RATES VARY BY MONTH:JAN $130 PER NIGHT / MONTH MIN.FEB $150 PER NIGHT / MONTH MIN.MAR $150 PER NIGHT / MONTH MIN.APR $125 PER NIGHT / 2-WEEK MIN.MAY $115 PER NIGHT / 2-WEEK MIN.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5163 N Hwy Highway A1a 319
5163 US Route 1, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Oceantfront Living in friendly community! 2 bedrooms 2 baths condo. Private Beach Access. Two Pools, two clubhouses. Active community with social events.
1 of 13
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
642 Eldorado Street
642 Eldorado St, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Multi-unit townhouse located in north end of Fort Pierce Beach. 2 story unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Half bath down stairs. Bright ''beachy' decor with clean bright tiles down stairs, carpet on stairs and laminate in bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Pierce
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
4 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
3216 S Lakeview Circle
3216 South Lakeview Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3216 S Lakeview Circle in St. Lucie County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Fort Pierce South
1 Unit Available
3040 Rogers Road
3040 Rogers Road, Fort Pierce South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1039 sqft
Looking for a nice, quiet, single family home? This is it! Very cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, located on a very quiet piece of property, true country living! Come relax on your pourch overlooking your own fenced in yard or hang out on your
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2800 N Highway A1a N
2800 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1307 sqft
Direct Oceanfront unit, fully furnished !! enjoy the sun set & sun rise from your 8th floor balcony !! resort like amenities with : heated pool, spa , fitness center, sauna, club house , shared tennis courts , extra storage !! not to mention
