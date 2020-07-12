132 Apartments for rent in Fort Pierce, FL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
10 Units Available
Portofino Landings
4712 E Portofino Landings Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,131
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Portofino Landings we take a personal interest in each and every resident. Our unwavering dedication assures each home is both comfortable and convenient.

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Beach
1639 Thumb Point Drive
1639 Thumb Point Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2624 sqft
Million Dollar Views with new deep water dock. Minutes to the Ocean and prime fishing. Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in prestigious Thumb Point includes 2 master suites, each with large walk-in closets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fort Pierce
606 S 5th Street
606 South 5th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
Studio
$1,200
740 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Fully Furnished Efficiencies Available. Security deposit based on lease payment terms. 3 & 6 month lease terms Available! Linen Service Package Available!Easy Move-In! Schedule For Showings

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Beach
1470 Seaway Drive E
1470 Seaway Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4891 sqft
Inlet Palms is a boater's paradise with spectacular views from every floor and private dock. These luxury designed Smart homes are the wonder of Hutchinson Island. 3 Beds, 4.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2507 S Indian River Drive
2507 South Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
6343 sqft
Waterfront Sanctuary! Spectacular 4/2+2 half and cabana baths on 2+ Acres. 1926 Mediterranean Retreat on the Indian River.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1118 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1259 sqft
Close to I-95 with access to Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie High School. Apartments include breakfast bars and custom cabinetry. Property amenities include lake views, outdoor exercise station and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
16 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
367 NW Placid Avenue
367 Northwest Placid Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Well maintained 3/2 in Port St Lucie. Vaulted ceilings in the main living area give this home the feel of being much bigger. A one car garage attached and a big fenced back yard with a nice screened in back porch.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Reserve
8190 Mulligan Circle
8190 Mulligan Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1866 sqft
Freshly painted furnished townhome!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
710 Northwest Rainbow Street
710 Northwest Rainbow Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
954 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2193 NW Padova Street
2193 NW Padova Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2643 sqft
This luxurious lakefront home in Vizcaya Falls features 3 bedrooms & a loft area. The first floor features a granite kitchen with great room, formal living and dining and a half bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a loft/den area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
559 SE Greenway Terrace
559 Southeast Greenway Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1908 sqft
Home being renovated. Large open floor plan with large screened porch. No showings until completed around Aug 1st

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2900 NW Treviso Circle
2900 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1477 sqft
This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2880 NW Treviso Circle
2880 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1477 sqft
his BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
349 NE Glentry Avenue
349 Northeast Glentry Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1202 sqft
Like New! Less than one year old! This cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Garage is ready for you. Large back yard. Electric, Water, Sewer, Cable and Yard Care to be paid by tenant. Tenant to provide proof of rental insurance.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Reserve
9941 Perfect Drive
9941 Perfect Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
440 sqft
Furnished-1 Bd, 1 BA studio with kitchenette. Has community pool. All utilities included with rent- Water, Electricity, Cable & Internet. Close to all amenities, Mets stadium, PGA golf, I-95 Available July 5th. Measurements are approx.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
River Park
380 Sandia Avenue
380 Southeast Sandia Drive, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1224 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home located in the heart of Port St Lucie. Home has an upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with tile throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
143 N Mediterranean Boulevard N
143 Mediterranean Blvd N, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1723 sqft
ENJOY PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE WHILE RLAXING ON YOU REAR SCREENED PORCH.THIS IMPECCABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CBS HOME BUILT 2016, FEATURES GREAT ROOM, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY,GARAGE.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9422 Windrift Circle
9422 Windrift Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1864 sqft
WONDERFUL 4/2/2 HOME IN PALM BREEZES! TILED FLOORS IN THE MAIN AREAS. ALL APPLIANCES. COVERED PAVER PATIO. NICE COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL, PLAY AREA. AVAILABLE NOW!

1 of 37

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2670 Conifer Drive
2670 Conifer Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2457 sqft
Elegant 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with 3 Car Garage in Meadowood Golf Community- 7 month rental - 7-12 month lease! Available for the entire season! Turn Key elegant 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with attached 3 car garage with golf cart Built in 2015.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4949 N Highway A1A
4949 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful end unit townhouse, beach views, newly remodeled and new furnishings. Private beach access, fishing pier, tennis courts, community pool and sauna. Steps to the ocean. Private outside patio. Kayaks, bikes and grill.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
132 SW Peacock Blvd., Apt 206
132 Southwest Peacock Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
875 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom unit with screened balcony. Queen bed in bedroom with two spacious walk-in closets. Washer & dryer insie. Flat screen TV in living room. Great location minutes from I-95.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Reserve
8513 Belfry Place
8513 Belfry Place, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1741 sqft
Furnished/turnkey home with serene lake views. This two bedroom plus den, two bath home features an open floor plan with tile on the diagonal throughout. Enjoy a large screened lanai and accordion shutters on all windows and doors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fort Pierce, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Pierce apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

