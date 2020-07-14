All apartments in Fort Pierce
Portofino Landings
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

Portofino Landings

4712 E Portofino Landings Blvd · (772) 774-3914
Location

4712 E Portofino Landings Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL 34947

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 28-106 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,131

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 28-103 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,134

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 28-102 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,256

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 40-101 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,264

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 40-206 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,302

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 40-104 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,453

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Portofino Landings.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
guest parking
new construction
At Portofino Landings we take a personal interest in each and every resident. Our unwavering dedication assures each home is both comfortable and convenient. We realize we are more than a house for you, we are your home, a place where you will grow and families will make memories.For these reasons and more, we pledge to make your home as convenient and enjoyable as possible for you your family.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 no-refundable fee per applicant
Deposit: Ask Your Leasing Consultant
Move-in Fees: $125 non-refundable Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500 for First Pet and $300 for Second Pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month
restrictions: No aggressive or exotic breeds. Pets weight limit 75 lbs aggregate.
Storage Details: *Additional storage available in select apartments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Portofino Landings have any available units?
Portofino Landings has 10 units available starting at $1,131 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Portofino Landings have?
Some of Portofino Landings's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Portofino Landings currently offering any rent specials?
Portofino Landings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Portofino Landings pet-friendly?
Yes, Portofino Landings is pet friendly.
Does Portofino Landings offer parking?
Yes, Portofino Landings offers parking.
Does Portofino Landings have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Portofino Landings offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Portofino Landings have a pool?
Yes, Portofino Landings has a pool.
Does Portofino Landings have accessible units?
No, Portofino Landings does not have accessible units.
Does Portofino Landings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Portofino Landings has units with dishwashers.
Does Portofino Landings have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Portofino Landings has units with air conditioning.
