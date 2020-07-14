Portofino Landings

Lease Length: 8 months, 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 no-refundable fee per applicant
Deposit: Ask Your Leasing Consultant
Move-in Fees: $125 non-refundable Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500 for First Pet and $300 for Second Pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month
restrictions: No aggressive or exotic breeds. Pets weight limit 75 lbs aggregate.
Storage Details: *Additional storage available in select apartments.