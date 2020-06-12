/
3 bedroom apartments
149 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Pierce, FL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
15 Units Available
Portofino Landings
4712 E Portofino Landings Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1195 sqft
At Portofino Landings we take a personal interest in each and every resident. Our unwavering dedication assures each home is both comfortable and convenient.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1470 Seaway Drive E
1470 Seaway Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4891 sqft
Inlet Palms is a boater's paradise with spectacular views from every floor and private dock. These luxury designed Smart homes are the wonder of Hutchinson Island. 3 Beds, 4.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Oakland Park District
1 Unit Available
507 S. 8th St #A
507 South 8th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom upstairs apartment. Property is an upstairs apartment with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with beautiful hardwood floors. Property has an upstairs attic for additional storage space.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2507 S Indian River Drive
2507 South Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
Waterfront Sanctuary! Spectacular 4/2+2 half and cabana baths on 2+ Acres. 1926 Mediterranean Retreat on the Indian River.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Pierce
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
4 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1118 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Pierce
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
36 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
332 Northwest La Playa Street
332 Northwest La Playa Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5702 Place Lake Drive
5702 Place Lake Drive, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1744 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great home great area - Property Id: 275470 Nice fully furnished house with jacuzzi on back patio with beautiful lake view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3702 N. Highway A1A 1002
3702 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1996 sqft
Unit 1002 Available 06/15/20 Ocean front 3 bedroom 3 full bath condo - Property Id: 297059 Ocean front 3 bedroom 3 bath fully furnished. Club house pool, jacuzzi, billard room and BBQ area. Gated community Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
395 NW Sheffield Lane
395 Sheffield Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2930 sqft
Large House in Gated Golf Community - Amazing, almost 3000 sqft 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, spacious loft and super long lake views.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2145 NW Padova St
2145 NW Padova Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1920 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Single family home - Property Id: 282959 community of Vizcaya Falls in the Torino area. Tiles floors throughout living and wet area. Carpeted bedrooms. Security system, cable, internet comes with the home.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
360 NW Shoreline Circle
360 Shoreline Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1661 sqft
Cascades 55+ Seasonal Rental - Seasonal Rental! Available September -April. Gorgeous 3/2/2 with pool overlooking the lake. One tenant must be 55+. No one under 18. Master bedroom and 1 guest bedroom both have king sized beds.
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Park
1 Unit Available
310 Shady Lane
310 Northeast Shady Lane, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2039 sqft
OCEAN ACCESS KEY WEST STYLE HOME - OPEN CONCEPT WITH FANTASTIC RIVER VIEWS FROM MASTER, LIVING ROOM, GUEST ROOM, SCREENED PORCH AND OF COURSE THE DOCK!! CUSTOM CBS HOME W METAL ROOF, REAL WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5952 Hann Drive
5952 Northwest Hann Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2448 sqft
Torino - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot backups to a canal.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Park
1 Unit Available
168 Prima Vista
168 Southeast Prima Vista Boulevard, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
168 Prima Vista Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3/2 home!!! - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3285329)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
190 NW Willow Grove Ave
190 Willow Grove Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
Large home in closed gated Community with Great Amenities> Lease price includes Gas, Association Fees, Security, Amenities, Garbage Collection, Lawn Care 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Formal Dining/Living, Open Kitchen with Den/Family Room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
9422 Windrift Circle
9422 Windrift Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
WONDERFUL 4/2/2 HOME IN PALM BREEZES! TILED FLOORS IN THE MAIN AREAS. ALL APPLIANCES. COVERED PAVER PATIO. NICE COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL, PLAY AREA. AVAILABLE NOW!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
7009 Torrey Pines Circle
7009 Torrey Pines Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1914 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3/2.5/2 TOWNHOME IN PGA VILLAGE, TORREY PINES. TWO STORY LAYOUT FEATURES UPPER FLOOR LIVING AREAS, KITCHEN, 1/2 BATH AND MASTER SUITE WITH SCREENED BALCONY.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
357 SW Coconut Key Way
357 Southwest Coconut Key Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1552 sqft
Beautiful, super-clean 3/2/2 in desirable Lake Forest Pointe. Stainless appliances, Corian countertops and backsplash.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Indian River Estates
1 Unit Available
5909 Hickory Drive
5909 Hickory Drive, Indian River Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1560 sqft
Live here in privacy, one bedroom on main floor. Large master bedroom and second bedroom up. Privacy fenced back yard. Tenant responsible for lawn care.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2850 NW Treviso Circle
2850 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1477 sqft
This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5443 NW Wisk Fern Circle
5443 NW Wisk Fern Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home on the lake. Comes with tiled flooring throughout, screened back porch overlooking the lake. Located in the cozy and safe community of Winter Lakes in Torino neighborhood.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8908 Champions Way
8908 Champions Way, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2224 sqft
Lakefront beauty in PGA Village! This 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home with screened in patio and double garage is in pristine condition! Offered for an annual lease, you will enjoy the spacious room sizes and fabulous lakeside location that this home
1 of 37
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2670 Conifer Drive
2670 Conifer Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2457 sqft
Elegant 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with 3 Car Garage in Meadowood Golf Community- 7 month rental - 7-12 month lease! Available for the entire season! Turn Key elegant 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with attached 3 car garage with golf cart Built in 2015.
