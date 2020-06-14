Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Fort Pierce, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fort Pierce renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
15 Units Available
Portofino Landings
4712 E Portofino Landings Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1195 sqft
At Portofino Landings we take a personal interest in each and every resident. Our unwavering dedication assures each home is both comfortable and convenient.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Pierce
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
5 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$723
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1118 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2800 N Highway A1a N
2800 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1307 sqft
Direct Oceanfront unit, fully furnished !! enjoy the sun set & sun rise from your 8th floor balcony !! resort like amenities with : heated pool, spa , fitness center, sauna, club house , shared tennis courts , extra storage !! not to mention
Results within 5 miles of Fort Pierce
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
35 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5702 Place Lake Drive
5702 Place Lake Drive, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1744 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great home great area - Property Id: 275470 Nice fully furnished house with jacuzzi on back patio with beautiful lake view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3702 N. Highway A1A 1002
3702 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1996 sqft
Unit 1002 Available 06/15/20 Ocean front 3 bedroom 3 full bath condo - Property Id: 297059 Ocean front 3 bedroom 3 bath fully furnished. Club house pool, jacuzzi, billard room and BBQ area. Gated community Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
395 NW Sheffield Lane
395 Sheffield Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2930 sqft
Large House in Gated Golf Community - Amazing, almost 3000 sqft 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, spacious loft and super long lake views.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2145 NW Padova St
2145 NW Padova Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1920 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Single family home - Property Id: 282959 community of Vizcaya Falls in the Torino area. Tiles floors throughout living and wet area. Carpeted bedrooms. Security system, cable, internet comes with the home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
151 SW Palm Dr., Apt 304
151 Palm Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
Very private unit with golf course view. Ready to move in. Conveniently located in the heart of St. Lucie West, close to shops, restaurants, movies, minutes away from I-95, and the beautiful Florida beaches. Laundry inside.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
190 NW Willow Grove Ave
190 Willow Grove Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Large home in closed gated Community with Great Amenities> Lease price includes Gas, Association Fees, Security, Amenities, Garbage Collection, Lawn Care 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Formal Dining/Living, Open Kitchen with Den/Family Room.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
430 NW Lismore Lane
430 Lismore Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Beautiful home on private cul-de-sac overlooking preserve. Whole house generator! Plantation shutters, Tiled Florida room lanai. Florida room is AC'd.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
143 N Mediterranean Boulevard N
143 Mediterranean Blvd N, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1723 sqft
ENJOY PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE WHILE RLAXING ON YOU REAR SCREENED PORCH.THIS IMPECCABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CBS HOME BUILT 2016, FEATURES GREAT ROOM, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY,GARAGE.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2850 NW Treviso Circle
2850 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1477 sqft
This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8908 Champions Way
8908 Champions Way, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2224 sqft
Lakefront beauty in PGA Village! This 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home with screened in patio and double garage is in pristine condition! Offered for an annual lease, you will enjoy the spacious room sizes and fabulous lakeside location that this home

1 of 37

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2670 Conifer Drive
2670 Conifer Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2457 sqft
Elegant 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with 3 Car Garage in Meadowood Golf Community- 7 month rental - 7-12 month lease! Available for the entire season! Turn Key elegant 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with attached 3 car garage with golf cart Built in 2015.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8938 First Tee Road
8938 First Tee Road, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2794 sqft
Beautiful ''Furnished & Decorated'' home on fabulous corner lot property with tranquil lake view. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, LG Den/office space & 2 Car Garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
9212 World Cup Way
9212 World Cup Way, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Fully furnished, turnkey! Close to the community swimming pool. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Annual lease gives access to the residential clubhouse, complete with a fitness center, aerobics room, crafts room, library, lots of organized games, etc.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8410 Mulligan Circle
8410 Mulligan Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1577 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is right on the end with the reserve next to you. Right in the center of Port Saint Lucie at PGA. You also have complete access to the beautiful Island Club facilitates which includes a gym, pool and clubhouse activities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
132 SW Peacock Blvd., Apt 206
132 Southwest Peacock Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
875 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom unit with screened balcony. Queen bed in bedroom with two spacious walk-in closets. Washer & dryer insie. Flat screen TV in living room. Great location minutes from I-95.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5163 N Highway A1a
5163 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1078 sqft
WONDERFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME. THIS 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS CONDO HAS AND UPDATED AND UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH CUSTOMS CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. NO CARPET HERE, TILE AND LAMINATED FLOORING THROUGHOUT.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8116 Carnoustie Place
8116 Carnoustie Place, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1577 sqft
NICELY FURNISHED 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 1-CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE IN THE CASTLE PINES COMMUNITY OF THE PGA VILLAGE. GROUND LEVEL LAYOUT WITH A FABULOUS LAKEVIEW. NEWLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPETS. NEW STOVE AND MICROWAVE.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Pierce
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Bedford Park
28 Units Available
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1225 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings and expansive closets. Amenities include a gym, a game room and a tennis court. In Port St. Lucie, moments from Tradition Village Center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Tradition Center for Innovation
22 Units Available
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
Studio
$1,270
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1143 sqft
Resort-style living for the real world is what you'll find at Springs at Tradition apartment community in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fort Pierce, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fort Pierce renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

