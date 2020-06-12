Apartment List
172 Apartments for rent in Fort Pierce, FL with balcony

South Beach
1 Unit Available
1144 Fernandina Street
1144 Fernandina Street, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1140 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED ISLAND 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home in quiet neighborhood. Large kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets and island. 1 block from the beach. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping.

Downtown Fort Pierce
1 Unit Available
606 S 5th Street
606 South 5th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
Studio
$1,200
740 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Fully Furnished Efficiencies Available. Security deposit based on lease payment terms. 3 & 6 month lease terms Available! Linen Service Package Available!Easy Move-In! Schedule For Showings

South Beach
1 Unit Available
1470 Seaway Drive E
1470 Seaway Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4891 sqft
Inlet Palms is a boater's paradise with spectacular views from every floor and private dock. These luxury designed Smart homes are the wonder of Hutchinson Island. 3 Beds, 4.

South Beach
1 Unit Available
1907 Mariner Bay Blvd
1907 Mariner Bay Boulevard, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Furnit annual or Seasonal Rent. Luxury Townhome located on HUTCHINSON ISLAND with 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, media room, open kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast area, family room, porch and 2 balconies.

1 Unit Available
2016 S 10th St
2016 South 10th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two story townhouse with garden view, very quiet area, close to shopping, parks and 5 minutes to the beach. First floors has a big living room, big kitchen, 1/2 bathroom, laundry, ceiling fans and tile floors.

South Beach
1 Unit Available
1115 S Ocean Drive
1115 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
Studio
$1,103
600 sqft
GREAT STUDIO APT. ACROSS FROM THE OCEAN .FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, WIFI, DIRECT TV AND FREE WASHER AND DRYER IN THE BUILDING.

1 Unit Available
1865 Sandhill Crane Drive
1865 Sandhill Crane Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1437 sqft
Look no further! This second story condo in the desired Lakes at the Savannahs community. Very clean, well maintained, a side room for storage, screened balcony.

1 Unit Available
1222 S Lakes End Drive
1222 South Lakes End Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
Wonderful Corner Unit! 2 bedroom 2 full bath, in the active, 55+, gated community of High Pointe. Bright and airy, this 1st floor condo features fresh paint, new appliances, handicap accessible bathtub, new bath renovation in guest bathroom.

South Beach
1 Unit Available
1106 S Ocean Drive
1106 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1362 sqft
DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A LITTLE PIECE OF PARADISE! THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME IS FULLY FURNISHED EQUIPPED WITH EVERYTHING AND TASTEFULLY DECORATED.

1 Unit Available
1228 S Lakes End Drive
1228 South Lakes End Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1296 sqft
***MUST BE 55 YEARS OF AGE OR BETTER***Beautiful location with a view of the lake & foutain from Master Bedroom, FL RM, Open patio.

1 Unit Available
4240 Gator Trace Avenue
4240 Gator Trace Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1316 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo on a canal and golf course, fully furnished. All utilities included! Gator Trace has golf course, restaurant, pool, etc.

1 Unit Available
2507 S Indian River Drive
2507 South Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
6343 sqft
Waterfront Sanctuary! Spectacular 4/2+2 half and cabana baths on 2+ Acres. 1926 Mediterranean Retreat on the Indian River.

South Beach
1 Unit Available
2400 S Ocean Drive
2400 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1089 sqft
SEASONAL VACATION RENTAL PROPERTY ONLY.RATES VARY BY MONTH:JAN $130 PER NIGHT / MONTH MIN.FEB $150 PER NIGHT / MONTH MIN.MAR $150 PER NIGHT / MONTH MIN.APR $125 PER NIGHT / 2-WEEK MIN.MAY $115 PER NIGHT / 2-WEEK MIN.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce South
1 Unit Available
3040 Rogers Road
3040 Rogers Road, Fort Pierce South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1039 sqft
Looking for a nice, quiet, single family home? This is it! Very cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, located on a very quiet piece of property, true country living! Come relax on your pourch overlooking your own fenced in yard or hang out on your

North Beach
1 Unit Available
2800 N Highway A1a N
2800 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1307 sqft
Direct Oceanfront unit, fully furnished !! enjoy the sun set & sun rise from your 8th floor balcony !! resort like amenities with : heated pool, spa , fitness center, sauna, club house , shared tennis courts , extra storage !! not to mention

1 Unit Available
360 Ashley Street
360 Ashley Street, Indian River Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
988 sqft
This delightful home located in Fort Pierce FL is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 988sqft.

North Beach
1 Unit Available
2801 N Highway A1a
2801 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully renovated Townhome is ready for immediate occupancy! New carefree stainless appliances & stunning granite countertops w/ breakfast bar. Natural light brightens the open living area and highlights the new tile flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Pierce
36 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.

The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8362 Mulligan Circle
8362 Mulligan Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1761 sqft
Second floor 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with water and golf views. Very close to the beautiful community pool and playground. Guarded gated community with 3 golf courses, club house,tennis, restaurants and fast access to I-95.

1 Unit Available
5702 Place Lake Drive
5702 Place Lake Drive, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1744 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great home great area - Property Id: 275470 Nice fully furnished house with jacuzzi on back patio with beautiful lake view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
395 NW Sheffield Lane
395 Sheffield Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2930 sqft
Large House in Gated Golf Community - Amazing, almost 3000 sqft 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, spacious loft and super long lake views.

1 Unit Available
360 NW Shoreline Circle
360 Shoreline Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1661 sqft
Cascades 55+ Seasonal Rental - Seasonal Rental! Available September -April. Gorgeous 3/2/2 with pool overlooking the lake. One tenant must be 55+. No one under 18. Master bedroom and 1 guest bedroom both have king sized beds.

River Park
1 Unit Available
310 Shady Lane
310 Northeast Shady Lane, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2039 sqft
OCEAN ACCESS KEY WEST STYLE HOME - OPEN CONCEPT WITH FANTASTIC RIVER VIEWS FROM MASTER, LIVING ROOM, GUEST ROOM, SCREENED PORCH AND OF COURSE THE DOCK!! CUSTOM CBS HOME W METAL ROOF, REAL WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL

1 Unit Available
5952 Hann Drive
5952 Northwest Hann Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2448 sqft
Torino - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot backups to a canal.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fort Pierce, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fort Pierce renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

