Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

65 Timberland Circle S Available 07/15/20 Carillon Woods **Coming Soon** - Custom built pool home in the gorgeous community of Carillon Woods located just off McGregor and Matthew. With over 3600 square feet, there is plenty of room to entertain guests or raise a family. The home is a split floor plan including 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a mud room, two living rooms and a two car garage. Beautiful wood flooring, retro & contemporary light fixtures, a wood burning fireplace, long built-in desk in spacious open concept kitchen, volume & vaulted ceilings, and large slider panels. that give the main area of the home a wonderful view of the pool. Carillon Woods is a small deeded, gated neighborhood that offers sidewalks, tennis, playground & picnic area. This is a must see, elegant home. Call today! 239-936-1320.



Pets are okay with paid pet fees.



Utilities include: Lawn Care, Trash and Pool Maintenance



In an effort to STOP internet fraud, we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of the state and cannot verify a rental, we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.



(RLNE4795978)