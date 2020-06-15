All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

65 Timberland Circle S

65 Timberland Circle South · (239) 936-1320
Location

65 Timberland Circle South, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Carillon Woods

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 65 Timberland Circle S · Avail. Jul 15

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3687 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
65 Timberland Circle S Available 07/15/20 Carillon Woods **Coming Soon** - Custom built pool home in the gorgeous community of Carillon Woods located just off McGregor and Matthew. With over 3600 square feet, there is plenty of room to entertain guests or raise a family. The home is a split floor plan including 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a mud room, two living rooms and a two car garage. Beautiful wood flooring, retro & contemporary light fixtures, a wood burning fireplace, long built-in desk in spacious open concept kitchen, volume & vaulted ceilings, and large slider panels. that give the main area of the home a wonderful view of the pool. Carillon Woods is a small deeded, gated neighborhood that offers sidewalks, tennis, playground & picnic area. This is a must see, elegant home. Call today! 239-936-1320.

Pets are okay with paid pet fees.

Utilities include: Lawn Care, Trash and Pool Maintenance

In an effort to STOP internet fraud, we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of the state and cannot verify a rental, we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.

(RLNE4795978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

