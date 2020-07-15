All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like Millennium.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
Millennium
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Millennium

9505 Blackwood Cir · (888) 321-0198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33967

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-206 · Avail. now

$1,294

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit 9-307 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,359

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Unit 11-201 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,359

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-201 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,569

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 7-204 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,569

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 6-302 · Avail. now

$1,569

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-209 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,830

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Unit 1-107 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,890

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Unit 8-210 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,981

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Millennium.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pool
24hr gym
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
game room
pool table
shuffle board
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops. Each designer-inspired apartment home features artistic features including stylish subway tile backsplashes in the kitchen to walk in showers with oversized glass walls in the bathrooms. Millennium is setting the standard for luxurious living in Fort Myers.

Our amenities are the perfect blend of sophisticated, southern charm and contemporary style. Relax and rejuvenate in our salt water swimming pool with expansive sundeck. Challenge your friends to a game of billiards, or start your day with a workout in our high endurance fitness center. Whether you are content reading a book by the lake or enjoying some cozy downtime around the fire pit, Millennium is a wonderful place to call home.

Discover the nuances of carefree living at Millennium in Fort Myers, Florida. This is a retreat where you can flourish and enjoy life. The Right Place at The Right Time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Millennium have any available units?
Millennium has 25 units available starting at $1,294 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Millennium have?
Some of Millennium's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Millennium currently offering any rent specials?
Millennium is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Millennium pet-friendly?
Yes, Millennium is pet friendly.
Does Millennium offer parking?
No, Millennium does not offer parking.
Does Millennium have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Millennium offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Millennium have a pool?
Yes, Millennium has a pool.
Does Millennium have accessible units?
Yes, Millennium has accessible units.
Does Millennium have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Millennium has units with dishwashers.
Does Millennium have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Millennium has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Millennium?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33916
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court
Fort Myers, FL 33913
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way
Fort Myers, FL 33916

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with PoolFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FL
Port LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity