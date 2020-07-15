Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool 24hr gym business center clubhouse fire pit game room pool table shuffle board

Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops. Each designer-inspired apartment home features artistic features including stylish subway tile backsplashes in the kitchen to walk in showers with oversized glass walls in the bathrooms. Millennium is setting the standard for luxurious living in Fort Myers.



Our amenities are the perfect blend of sophisticated, southern charm and contemporary style. Relax and rejuvenate in our salt water swimming pool with expansive sundeck. Challenge your friends to a game of billiards, or start your day with a workout in our high endurance fitness center. Whether you are content reading a book by the lake or enjoying some cozy downtime around the fire pit, Millennium is a wonderful place to call home.



Discover the nuances of carefree living at Millennium in Fort Myers, Florida. This is a retreat where you can flourish and enjoy life. The Right Place at The Right Time.